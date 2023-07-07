Nearly 20 drug trafficking arrests made in Downtown Pittsburgh in last 9 days

Nearly 20 people have been arrested for drug trafficking-related charges in Downtown Pittsburgh since June 28, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

A majority of the arrests have resulted in felony charges for drug delivery or possession with intent to deliver.

Police said large quantities of heroin, crack cocaine, designer pills, marijuana, and cash were recovered, as well as one gun.

Pittsburgh Police said they “will continue with their focused efforts to mitigate drug trafficking Downtown.”

