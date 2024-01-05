Nearly 20 people displaced after fire tears through Cobb apartment complex, officials say

Crews are investigating the cause of a fire at an apartment complex that left nearly 20 people without a home.

Cobb County Fire and Rescue officials told Channel 2 Action News crews received reports of a fire at an apartment complex on Spring Hill Parkway in Smyrna late Thursday.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy flames from one of the complex’s buildings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials said residents banged on their neighbor’s doors before crews arrived to alert them of the fire and to evacuate.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the investigation, up to 20 units were affected by fire, water or smoke damage. Officials added that the building sprinkler system helped contain the fire to one section of the complex.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities confirmed 18 residents have been displaced. They will now receive help from the Red Cross.

Crews determined that the fire began on a balcony; however, the official cause has not been confirmed.

Channel 2 Action News contacted the American Red Cross for additional details on those displaced and is waiting for a response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



