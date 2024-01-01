Nearly 20 winning lottery tickets sold in North Shore city on New Year’s Eve

Winning was certainly in the air on New Year’s Eve as stores in a city on the North Shore combined to sell nearly 20 winning lottery tickets.

Before Massachusetts lottery officials announced the grand prize winners in the “Millionaire Holiday Raffle,” Keno players in Peabody were busy raking in the cash.

There were a total of 16 winning Keno tickets, as well as a winning scratch ticket sold in the Essex County city, according to the Lottery.

The winners included five $30,000 Keno prizes on tickets sold at Peabody Market on Foster Street. An additional six Keno tickets with smaller prizes were sold at D&R Market.

The full list of winners on Sunday is as follows:

$30,000 Keno prize at Peabody Market

$30,000 Keno prize at Peabody Market

$30,000 Keno prize at Peabody Market

$30,000 Keno prize at Peabody Market

$30,000 Keno prize at Peabody Market

$2,700 Keno prize at D & R Market

$2,700 Keno prize at D & R Market

$2,700 Keno prize at D & R Market

$2,700 Keno prize at D & R Market

$2,700 Keno prize at D & R Market

$1,800 Keno prize at Lowell Street Market

$1,350 Keno prize at DEV Convenience Store

$1,350 Keno prize at Peabody Market

$1,350 Keno prize at 7-Eleven

$1,350 Keno prize at Dev Convenience Store

$1,000 “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” ticket at Greg’s Lounge

$750 Keno prize at D & R Market

2 Powerball tickets sold in Mass. win smaller prizes as jackpot climbs to $810M

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW