After nearly 20 years, Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to leave Congress

Republican Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers announced Thursday that she will not be running for reelection to Congress.

McMorris Rodgers has served in the House of Representatives since 2005, and is currently one of just two Washington state Republicans in Congress.

In a statement released late Thursday morning, she did not specify why she’s choosing to leave, noting only that the decision was made “after much prayer and reflection,” and that “the time has come to serve the people of Eastern Washington in new ways.”

With McMorris Rodgers now out of the mix, four remaining candidates have declared their intention to run in the primary, three of whom are Democrats.

McMorris Rodgers last won reelection by a wide 59.% to 40.2% margin in 2022.

Her departure leaves Rep. Dan Newhouse as the last Republican from Washington in Congress.







