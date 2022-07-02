Nearly $200,000 cash found at home of ex-LPD officer suspected in Florida burglary

File image

Court documents show that police found nearly $200,000 in cash at the home of a former Lubbock police officer suspected of stealing about $1/2 million dollars from a cash management business in Florida.

Jamie LaCraig Farrie Jr, remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his June 21 arrest on a fugitive warrant.

Jail records show he was arrested near the intersection of East 63rd street and Peach Ave.

According to court documents, Farrie faces felony charges including burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft over $500,000 and use of a motor vehicle during commission of a felony crime.

Lubbock police investigators were contacted by a Melbourne, Florida, police detective who said Farrie was a suspect in a March burglary of Empyreal Logistics, a money courier and security service provider.

During the burglary, a large amount of U.S. Currency was stolen, the documents state.

The Florida detective told Lubbock police investigators that Farrie, who worked as a Lubbock police officer from 2016-2021, was a suspect in the March burglary of a money courier company where Farrie worked. The documents did not disclose what Farrie's job at the company was.

The company's internal investigation of the burglary included a lie-detector test that Farrie took. The test showed that he was deceptive.

The ensuing police investigation showed that Farrie, around the time of the robbery, rented a vehicle that resembled the one seen in security camera video at the scene of the crime. GPS data from the rental vehicle placed it at the scene of the crime at the time of the burglary.

Additionally, the vehicle was damaged during the burglary and investigators found that Farrie's rental had damage consistent with the damage to the vehicle used in the burglary.

For a week, Lubbock police investigators found that Farrie had an active LP&L account at a home in 3600 block of E. Third Street. Officers watching the house saw Farrie in the driveway and believed Farrie kept money from the burglary in the home.

On June 21, police searched the home and found more than $187,400 in cash, a safe, and financial documents along with a Empyreal Logistics credit card.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Nearly $200,000 cash found at home of ex-LPD officer suspected in burglary