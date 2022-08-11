Nearly 200 bullet casings found outside Atlanta business, police say

Police are investigating after nearly 200 shots were fired outside of an Atlanta business on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to York Avenue near Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in reference to a person who had been shot just before 11 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News crews on the scene saw a car with its back window shot out and at least 183 evidence markers surrounding bullet casings littering the ground.

Investigators have not confirmed if anyone was actually shot at the scene.

There are no details on possible suspects or motives.

