Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana found in 14 passenger van in Clayton County, police say
The Clayton County Narcotic Units found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a Mercedes Benz 14 passenger van on Oct. 20.
According to a Facebook post, police arrived to the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway initially to respond to a silent alarm at the location.
While there, police located illegal narcotics and obtained a search warrant. When the narcotics unit arrived the located a 2019 Mercedes Benz 14 passenger van inside the storage facility with a total of 190.5 pounds of marijuana inside of the van.
It is unclear if someone was arrested after police located the marijuana.
