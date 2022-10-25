Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana found in 14 passenger van in Clayton County, police say

The Clayton County Narcotic Units found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a Mercedes Benz 14 passenger van on Oct. 20.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a Facebook post, police arrived to the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway initially to respond to a silent alarm at the location.

While there, police located illegal narcotics and obtained a search warrant. When the narcotics unit arrived the located a 2019 Mercedes Benz 14 passenger van inside the storage facility with a total of 190.5 pounds of marijuana inside of the van.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear if someone was arrested after police located the marijuana.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: