Nearly 200 workers go on strike at Tuscaloosa Mercedes supplier

The United Auto Workers said Wednesday that 190 workers had gone on strike at ZF Custom Chassis, a Tuscaloosa Mercedes parts supplier.

UAW, which is engaged in a larger strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, said in an article published on their website on Tuesday that UAW members had rejected a contract offer from ZF.

“These members of UAW Local 2083 supply front axels to Mercedes and have been fighting for a fair contract that ends tiers, raises wages and provides decent health care,” UAW wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

UAW Region 8, of which the Tuscaloosa local is a member, referred questions to UAW headquarters in Detroit. An email seeking comment was sent to the Detroit UAW on Wednesday morning.

Tony Sapienza, a spokesman for ZF, wrote in an email Wednesday that the strike was not connected to the larger action by UAW.

“We remain committed to continuing negotiations in good faith and are hopeful that we can come to a resolution soon,” Sapienza wrote. “The plant continues to run during these discussions.”

A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz wrote in an email Wednesday that the company was “monitoring” the situation.

Alabama is a right-to-work state, which means unions cannot require members to pay dues. The measure is credited with weakening unions in the state and throughout the South.

The state has below-average union membership for the nation, though its overall unionization rates are the highest in the Deep South. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 149,000 Alabamians, about 7.2% of the state workforce, belonged to a union in 2022. A total of 173,000 workers (8.4% of the workforce) were represented by unions.

The total number of union members in Alabama grew by 34,000 between 2021 and 2022, according to BLS.

UAW struck the Big Three automakers last week, seeking increased pay, better benefits and shorter hours.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Nearly 200 workers go on strike at Tuscaloosa Mercedes supplier