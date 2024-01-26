Nearly $20k in property stolen from Placer County church, two arrested

(FOX40.COM) — Two people have been arrested after a police investigation revealed them to be responsible for stealing about $20,000 in property from a church in Auburn.

According to the Auburn Police Department, a burglary took place at a local church on July 26. Suspects were identified after the incident took place, police added.

On January 17, police executed a search warrant at the home of the suspects, which was located in Auburn.

Both people were arrested on multiple felony charges.

“Law enforcement emphasizes that all individuals accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” Auburn Police said on Facebook.

The Auburn Police Department said that the incident took place at “one of the churches in our local Auburn community” but declined to provide specifics “out of respect for [the church’s] privacy.”

