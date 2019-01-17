Nearly 22 million unique passwords leaked in 'Collection #1' data breach

Twitter More

It's time to change your password again.

More than 87GB of passwords and email addresses have been leaked and distributed in a folder dubbed "Collection #1" by hackers in a significant data breach.

As detailed by security researcher Troy Hunt, the trove of nearly 22 million unique passwords and more than 772 million email addresses was hosted on cloud storage service MEGA.

The link to the dump was posted on a hacking forum, but has been since taken down from the service.

New breach: The "Collection #1" credential stuffing list began broadly circulating last week and contains 772,904,991 unique email addresses with plain text passwords (now in Pwned Passwords). 82% of addresses were already in @haveibeenpwned. Read more: https://t.co/BAa3rbgZo4 — Have I Been Pwned (@haveibeenpwned) January 16, 2019 Read more...

