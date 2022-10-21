Nearly 270 K-12 Teachers Locked Up On Child Sex Crimes Since January

In the first nine months of 2022, an outrageous number of public educators have been arrested for child sex-related crimes. These sickening offenses and violations happened to underage students in the United States and ranged from grooming to rape.

According to Fox News, the alleged arrests consisted of 74% and were against students. This information was derived from a study conducted by Fox News Digital that discovered 269 educators were arrested from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30.

Out of the 269 educators, it’s disturbing to state that 226 are teachers, 20 teacher’s aides, 17 substitute teachers, 4 principals, and 2 assistant principals. When you do the numbers, this totals just about one arrest per day. How safe are our children really?

These crimes go on throughout various districts across the U.S and the numbers do not include the arrests that were not made public. This means that those crimes weren’t counted in the analysis and the number would definitely increase.

Among these arrests, a small 16% of the alleged crimes did not involve students, and the other 10% remains unknown. Additionally, it was reported that men, with over 80% of arrests, made up the great majority of the arrests.

In a statement to Fox News, Cristopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute said “The number of teachers arrested for child sex abuse is just the tip of the iceberg — much as it was for the Catholic Church prior to widespread exposure and investigation in the early 2000s.”

He further continued, “the best available academic research, published by the Department of Education, suggests that nearly 10% of public school students suffer from physical abuse between kindergarten and twelfth grade.”

Rufo then went deeper into the analysis and pointed out:

“According to that research, the scale of sexual abuse in the public schools is nearly 100 times greater than that of the Catholic Church,” he said. “The question for critics who seek to downplay the extent of public-school sexual abuse is this: How many arrests need to happen before you consider it a problem? How many children need to be sexually abused by teachers before you consider it a crisis?”

Story continues

The Fox News Digital analysis proved that the majority of the arrests primarily involved heinous allegations.

Back in August, a former principal and elementary school teacher who was also a coach was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Eugene Pratt, 57, taught at-risk youth in several public schools in the state of Michigan and during his educational career, throughout several decades has been accused of sexually assaulting at least 15 boys and young adult men.

ClickOnDetroit reported speaking to Genesee County Sheriff, Chris Swanson, in August where he expressed that in order for them to have easier access to victims, sexual predators often put themselves in an authoritative position.

“When you see positions that he held that involve being a principal, school administrator, counselor, GED coordinator, and even after he taught, where he was arrested last week out of New Paths, as a driver, as a transport officer,” Swanson shared. “Individuals like Eugene Pratt put themselves in positions of authority over others in order to act on their prey and to find and identify vulnerable people.”

Texas Scorecard reported another incident in August where a 59-year-old middle school teacher, Anthony Mattei was charged with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact. This occurred within the Allen Independent School District in Texas.

They have since placed Mattei on administrative leave and commenced an investigation upon learning that the instructor had previously been allowed to return to teach children following an investigation into other allegations of misconduct in April.

In Baltimore, Stephen Kenion, 56, a self-defense instructor at the Baltimore City Public School District was detained after allegations emerged of him impregnating a 14-year-old former student, as well as having sexual relationships with various minors in 2009. Of those various minors was an 8-year-old child.

According to CBS News, he has been charged with perverted practices, second-degree rape, multiple counts of second-degree assault as well as various sex offenses.

Another disturbing discovery in August showed four current or former educators of the Plymouth Public School System in Connecticut were arrested in relation to an investigation involving child sex abuse allegations by James Eschert, 51, who was a fourth-grade teacher.

Details in the report stated that a principal and three staff members at the school were accused of failing to report abuse, as well as other charges. These allegations were brought by students who allegedly complained about Eschert’s inappropriate behavior and nothing was done.

Law & Crime reported in January that Eschert was arrested on five counts of risk of injury to a child and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

In June, The U.S. Department of Education unveiled a report titled “Study of State Policies to Prohibit Aiding and Abetting Sexual Misconduct in Schools.” This report inspected state policies that banned ‘passing the trash,’ or giving suspected sexual violators the freedom to quietly leave their jobs with the open potential to continuously violate children in a different school district.

Fox also stated, “a bipartisan provision of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), which was originally proposed by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, requires all states receiving federal education funding to enact laws prohibiting the practice of ‘passing the trash.’”

Nonetheless, the Education Department’s report discovered that laws against the practice differ throughout the states. All states require criminal background checks on educators from a prospective employer, and most states — 46— need fingerprints, only 19 require employers to provide information from former employers.

Furthermore, only a small number of states are required to check for particular information when it involves the education and safety of children. Only 14 states demand an educational employee to review applicant eligibility and employment and just 11 states require potential employees to provide information regarding investigations or corrective actions with regard to sexual misconduct or abuse.

When you think of school, you think of a safe place for your children to learn and flourish, but remember to do your research on the school district you’re considering.