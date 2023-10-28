Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers in Paso Robles without electricity due to outage

A power outage swept through Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County on Friday evening, leaving nearly 3,000 PG&E customers without electricity, according to a PG&E outage map.

The power outage started at about 4:41 p.m. and impacted a total of 2,950 customers, according to PG&E.

Electricity should be restored by 10:15 p.m., the utility company said.

PG&E was still investigating the cause of the power outage as of Friday evening.

