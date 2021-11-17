Nearly 3 dozen men and women are on death row in Mississippi. How they got there.

Thirty-four men and one woman are currently on death row in Mississippi.

The state hasn't put anyone to death since 2012. It is expected to restart with David Neal Cox, set for execution Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where all men on death row are being held.

As of Wednesday, no other execution is scheduled in the state.

Here is a look at Mississippi's death row inmates:

Abdur Rahim Ambrose

The 37-year-old was convicted of capital murder in Harrison County and sentenced to death in June 2015.

Bobby Batiste

The 41-year-old was convicted of capital murder for the 2008 death of Andreas Galanis, a Mississippi State University student, at the apartment they shared in Starkville. Galanis discovered thousands of dollars were missing from his checking account and suspected Batiste used his credit card without permission. Batiste was sentenced to death in October 2009.

Batiste's case: Suit reinstated against apartments where MSU student killed

Devin Bennett

The 41-year-old was convicted of capital murder in Rankin County and sentenced to death in February 2003.

James Billiot

The 60-year-old was convicted of murder in Harrison County and sentenced to death in December 1982.

Joseph Patrick Brown

The 52-year-old was convicted of murder in Adams County and sentenced to death in March 1994.

Xavier Brown

The 55-year-old was convicted of capital murder in Lamar County and sentenced to death in June 2002.

Anthony Carr

The 56-year-old was convicted of four counts of capital murder for the deaths of a couple and their two children in Quitman County. The family was murdered after returning home from church to find Carr and another man, Robert Simon, burglarizing their home, the Clarion Ledger previously reported. Carr was sentenced to death in September 1990.

Carr's case: Son dies awaiting justice in 27 year-old murder case

Caleb Carrothers

The 39-year-old was convicted on two counts of capital murder in Lafayette County and sentenced to death in May 2011. He was also convicted of aggravated assault and received a life sentence.

Story continues

Lisa Jo Chamberlin

The 49-year-old was convicted of two counts of capital murder for the deaths of Vernon Hulett and his girlfriend, Linda Heintzelman, in Forrest County in 2004. She and former boyfriend Roger Gillett committed the murders and placed the victim's bodies in a freezer, then brought the freezer to a farm in Kansas belonging to Gillett's grandfather. Gillett, Hulett's cousin, was on death row for years before his sentence was overturned. Chamberlin was sentenced to death in August 2006. She is currently at the Central Mississippi Corrections Facility.

What to know more about the case?: 2 killed, bodies stashed in freezer: He's doing life, she's on death row. Both want out.

Ricky Chase

The 52-year-old was convicted of capital murder in Copiah County and sentenced to death in February 1990.

Lawsuit field on behalf of Chase and other death row inmates: Judge orders temporary halt to Mississippi executions

Tony Terrell Clark

The 41-year-old was convicted of capital murder in Madison County and sentenced to death in September 2018.

David Neal Cox

The 50-year-old was convicted of capital murder for the death of his wife, Kim, in Sherman in May 2010. He was sentenced to death. Cox is expected to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday at Parchman.

State's first execution since 2012: He killed his wife, assaulted his stepdaughter. Mississippi sets November execution date.

Charles Ray Crawford

The 55-year-old was convicted of capital murder for the killing and abduction of 20-year-old student Kristy Ray from her parent's home in Chalybeate in 1992. He abducted her while he was out on bond for unrelated charges of aggravated assault and rape, the Clarion Ledger previously reported. Crawford was sentenced to death in April 1994.

Watch it: Mississippi death row inmate's crime to be featured on Investigation Discover Channel

David Dickerson

The 52-year-old was convicted of capital murder in Copiah County and sentenced to death in July 2012.

Leslie Galloway

The 38-year-old was convicted of capital murder in Harrison County and sentenced to death in September 2010.

Willie Cory Godbolt

The 39-year-old was convicted of three counts of capital murder for the 2017 deaths of eight people, including family members and law enforcement, in Lincoln County, the Clarion Ledger previously reported. He was sentenced to death in February 2020.

Conviction: Godbolt, accused of killing 8, found guilty on all counts

Blayde N. Grayson

The 46-year-old was convicted of capital murder in George County and sentenced to death in August 1997.

Marlon Howell

The 41-year-old was convicted of capital murder in Union County and sentenced to death in March 2001.

James Cobb Hutto

The 50-year-old was convicted of capital murder in Hinds County and sentenced to death in May 2013.

Kelvin Jordan

The 44-year-old was convicted of two counts of murder in Clarke County and sentenced to death in November 1996.

Richard G. Jordan

The 75-year-old was convicted of the murder and abduction of Edwina Marter in January 1976 in the DeSoto National Forest. He killed her after calling the Gulf National Bank in Gulfport and learning Marter's husband, Charles, was a high-ranking official. He originally convicted in 1977 and after multiple appeals was resentenced to death in April 1998.

Jordan's appeal: U.S. Supreme Court rejects 2 Mississippi death row appeals

Jason Lee Keller

The 42-year-old was convicted of capital murder in Harrison County and sentenced to death in October 2009.

Steven Michael Knox

The 53-year-old was convicted of capital murder in Franklin County and sentenced to death in September 1999.

Thong Le

The 38-year-old was convicted of capital murder for the death of Minh Hieu Thi Huynh and her two daughters in 2001 at their St. Martin home. Le said his co-defendant Ngan Tran robbed the family, but Le claimed he didn't participate the killings. He was sentenced to death in August 2002.

Thomas Loden

The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to the death of 16-year-old Leesa Gray, who disappeared in June 2020 on her way home from work at her family restaurant in the community of Dorsey in Itawamba County. The next day she was found strangled to death in Loden's minivan.

Eric Moffett

The 47-year-old was convicted of capital murder in Hinds County and sentenced to death in February 2006.

Stephen E. Powers

The 52-year-old was convicted for the murder of Beth Lafferty in Hattiesburg in 1998.. Powers was sentenced to death in December 2000.

Timothy Ronk

The 42-year-old was convicted of capital murder for the August 2008 death of Michelle Craite. Prosecutors say Ronk stabbed Craite and set fire to her house in the Woolmarket community, near Biloxi, to cover up the crime. Ronk was sentenced to death in October 2010.

Robert Simon Jr.

The 56-year-old was convicted and sentenced to death in 1990 for the same crime as Anthony Carr, also on death row.

Simon's case: Victims' family members say killers should be executed

Clyde Wendel Smith

The 51-year-old was convicted of capital murder in Leflore County and sentenced to death in July 1993.

Roger Thorson

The 63-year-old was convicted of murder of a former girlfriend in Harrison County. He was sentenced to death in September 1988.

Justin Underwood

The 48-year-old was convicted of murder in Madison County and sentenced to death in May 1995.

Alan Dale Walker

The 56-year-old was convicted of murder in Warren County and sentenced to death in August 1991.

Derrick Demo Walker

The 41-year-old was convicted of capital murder in Lee County and sentenced to death in June 2003.

Reporter Mina Corpuz can be reached by email at mcorpuz@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter @mlcorpuz.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Nearly 40 inmates on death row as Mississippi resumes executions