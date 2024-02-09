Nearly 3 feet of snow in 3 days: Strong storms blanket Flagstaff, northern Arizona

Powerful storms dropped nearly three feet of snow across much of northern Arizona this week, with more forecast for this weekend.

After a short break in the three-day snowfall Friday, more storms are moving through the high country with the potential to add another 4-6 inches between northern, central and eastern portions of the state through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest accumulation is expected along the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains.

The heavy snow has made travel across much of the high country extremely dangerous and even impossible in many places, ultimately forcing the Arizona Department of Transportation to close eight highways, including long stretches of the I-17, I-40 and State Route 89A.

People walk through the snow on the Northern Arizona University campus during a winter storm in Flagstaff on Feb. 7, 2024.

Almost all major roadways were cleared by Friday morning except for an eastern portion of State Route 64, which leads to the southern rim of the Grand Canyon.

Many Flagstaff schools have been closed since Wednesday due to inclement weather. The intention is to reopen for students next week after the storm system has completely passed.

Flood risks: for areas in northern Arizona as winter storms leave

This was easily the biggest storm system to pass through Flagstaff so far this winter, quickly surpassing the roughly 22 inches of snow that the city recorded throughout all of January, according to National Weather Service data.

Skiers and snowboarders have flocked to the area this week after Arizona Snowbowl received 55 inches of snow over the last three days. This brought the ski area's season total to 140 inches. All lifts and trails were open, according to the resort's website.

Chains and four-wheel drive are required to make the trek up to the slopes, but a free shuttle is available at Fort Valley Lodge at the base of Snowbowl Road.

