Nearly 30,000 Puebloans eligible for tax credits

Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
·1 min read

Puebloans struggling to make ends meet are urged to file income taxes this year to take advantage of tax credits.

“Based on IRS data for 2019, which is the most recent available, we estimate 29,218 individuals and families in Pueblo County are potentially eligible for Earned Income Tax Credits,” said Gabi Johnston of the office of communications for the state. “Individuals and families who earn up to $57,000 a year in income usually qualify for some amount of cash back.”

The Earned Income Tax Credit can benefit workers without dependent children. They can receive up to $6,700 back even if their income is very limited, Johnston explained.

State officials are urging Puebloans to file tax returns to take advantage of tax credits.
Child tax credits also have changed this year

“Approximately one in four Coloradans live in households where the parents do not make enough to make ends meet. Many of these are families with at least one working parent, but their wages simply do not cover what it takes to put food on the table,” she explained.

Education: CSU Pueblo to offer first-time students with family incomes of less than $50k free tuition

The state is ramping up its campaign to get the word out about the Child Tax Credit, which allows families to receive up to $3,600 for each qualifying child. Residents do not need to have any income to get the Child Tax Credit this year.

The state also is spreading the word on expanded Child Dependent Care Tax Credits which provide relief for the high cost of child care, Johnston explained.

Go to getaheadcolorado.org for more details and to locate free tax help.

Opinion: To better support students, Congress must double Pell

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via Twitter at twitter.com/tracywumps.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Nearly 30,000 Puebloans are eligible for tax credits

