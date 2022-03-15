Nearly 30 million under lockdown in China as virus surges

Motley Fool

The upside of getting a Costco membership is reaping big savings on your grocery and household purchases by stocking up on items in bulk. With a basic Costco membership costing just $60 a year, it's easy to recoup that investment by saving money on food and essentials throughout the year. You can expect to enjoy savings in the course of filling up your car, as Costco's gas prices tend to be cheaper than the prices you'll see around your neighborhood. Costco stocks a range of over-the-counter medications you can score at a discount.