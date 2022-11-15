Nearly 30 people from Texas sentenced so far in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Of the 76 people arrested in Texas in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, 40 have been convicted and 29 have been sentenced for offenses they committed during the chaotic siege, according to federal documents.
The defendants are accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol building to interrupt a joint session of the United States Congress convened to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election.
Before the riot, many of the defendants participated in the "Stop the Steal" rally led by then-President Donald Trump.
After the siege, federal investigators sifted through social media, scoured through electronic data and received tips that helped them identify the rioters.
More than 880 people from across the country have been charged with participating in the riot, including more than 270 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to FBI officials.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C. appears to still be actively reviewing cases and filing charges more than 20 months after a group of protesters breached the Capitol spurred on by false claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Trump.
Arrests and charges around Texas
Most recently, Jason Douglas Owens of Blanco, pleaded guilty on Nov. 10 to a count of assault on a federal officer involving physical contact. He admitted to shoving a Metropolitan Police Officer hard enough to cause his neck to snap back, according to court documents.
Last month, an El Paso man accused of assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol attack was arrested and faces several charges.
FBI agents arrested David Rene Arredondo, 47, at a home in El Paso, officials said Oct. 27. He was being held without bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.
Arredondo was charged in Washington, D.C., on felony charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, as well as misdemeanor charges.
On Nov. 2 Joshua Lee Hernandez, 29, of Houston, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with officers during a civil disorder.
Hernandez, who was arrested in Tennessee on Feb. 23, admitted to illegally entering the restricted grounds of the Capitol, heading to the Lower West Terrace area, and inciting the crowd by waving a flag and chanting.
He entered the Capitol through a window near the Senate Wing Doors, carrying a flagpole. He meandered through the building and joined rioters confronting law enforcement officers at the East Rotunda interior door.
Hernandez shouted and waved at others who joined him to push against the officers to open the doors to other rioters outside.
He then moved around the group of rioters, moved the flagpole up, reached with it over the group of rioters surrounding the officers, and hit one officer on his riot helmet with the flagpole.
A family from Borger pleaded guilty in May to counts of Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.
Dawn, Kristi Marie, Kayli and Thomas Munn were placed on probation for 35 months. Joshua Munn, who lives in Wisconsin, was also placed on probation for 36 months.
Most of the punishments ranged from probation to jail time.
However, three people were sentenced to prison in exchange for their pleas or after a jury trial.
Lucas Denney, who was arrested in Kinney County, pleaded guilty in March to a count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. He was handed a 52-month prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release. He admitted to striking a Capitol Police officer with a metal pole during the fray.
Guy Wesley Reffitt, was sentenced in August to 87 months in prison - five months after a jury found him guilty of transporting a firearm in furtherance of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a firearm, obstructing officers during a civil disorder and obstruction of justice -- hindering communications through force or threat of force.
During the trial, prosecutors told jurors that Reffitt, a member of the paramilitary Three Percenters, planned his excursion to D.C. for days and then plunged into the crowd with a handgun holstered to his waist while talking of physically removing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Nolan Cooke of Savoy was sentenced to a year and a day in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to Acts during a civil disorder. The extra day added to his sentence allows him to earn good time credit so he can be released early.
Cooke entered a restricted area and helped lead the charge of rioters breaking through the police line.
According to court documents, Cooke was a part of a crowd that shoved its way through a group of U.S. Capitol Police officers who were providing security to the Capitol on the east side of the building.
He ultimately climbed the steps of the Capitol where he pushed through more officers to reach the door of the Capitol building, banged on a window with a flagpole.
The FBI continues to investigate the violent breach of the nation's Capitol and is asking anyone with information about possible rioters to call call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
No.
Name
Charges
Location of arrest
Case status
Daniel Page Adams
Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Texas, Eastern District
Arrested Jan.16, 2021.Second superseding indictment filed Nov. 10, 2021. Arraigned Dec. 3, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Wilmar Jeovanny Montano Alvarado
Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Houston
Arrested Jan.29, 2021.Second superseding indictment filed Nov. 10, 2021.
David Arredondo
Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds,Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds,Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds,Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings,Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings,Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol BuildingObstruction of Law Enforcement during Civil Disorder,Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers.
El Paso
Arrested Oct. 26, 2022.
Thomas John Ballard
Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon Civil Disorder Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous WeaponEngaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous WeaponDisorderly Conduct in Capitol BuildingAct of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or BuildingsParading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Fort Worth
Arrested Aug. 10, 2021.
Richard Franklin Bernard
Unlawful Entry on Restricted Building or Grounds; Unlawful Entry on Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Liberty
Arrested Feb. 25, 2021.Pleaded guilty Oct. 20 to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.Sentenced Feb. 4, 2022 to 12 months probation, 30 days of home confinement, 60 hours of community service, $500 restitution.
Kevin Sam Blakely
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority,Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds,Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
McKinney
Arrested March 23, 2021.Plea agreement entered Oct. 21, 2021 and pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.Sentenced July 14, 2022 to 120 days in jail, 18 months of probation, $500 restitution.
Jason Blythe
Civil disorderAssaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, inflicting bodily injury and aiding and abetting.Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officersEntering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with deadly or dangerous weaponDisorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weaponEngaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon resulting in significant bodily injury and aiding and abetting.Disorderly conduct in a capitol building or groundsAct of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings and aiding and abettingobstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
Fort Worth
Arrested Jan. 24, 2022
Cory Ray Brannan
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful AuthorityDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restrictive Building or GroundsViolent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol GroundsParading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Midland
Arrested Sept. 2, 2021.Pleaded guilty June 10, 2022 to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol BuildingSentenced Sept. 23, 2022 to 30 days incarceration, 24 months of probation, 60 hours of community service, $500 restitution.
Larry Rendall Brock
Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Impeding Ingress and Egress in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining on the Floor of Congress; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings and Aiding and Abetting
Fort Worth
Arrested Jan.10, 2021Arraigned Feb. 25, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.Superseding indictment filed June 23, 2021. Arraigned June 24, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Daniel Ray Caldwell
Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Eastern District
Arrested Feb. 10, 2021.Pleaded guilty Sept. 26, 202 to Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon.
Steven Cappucio
Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain officers and Aiding and AbettingAssaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain officers and Aiding and Abetting Using a Dangerous WeaponRobbery and Aiding and AbettingObstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and AbettingCivil DisorderDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous WeaponEngaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous WeaponDisorderly Conduct in a Capitol BuildingAct of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
TEXAS
Arrested Aug. 10, 2021.
Luke Russell Coffee
Assault of Federal Law Enforcement Officer with Dangerous Weapon; Interference with Law Enforcement Officer During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Unlawful Entry on Restricted Grounds; Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Dallas
Arrested Feb. 25, 2021.Arraiged May 26, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Thomas Paul Conover
Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly Conduct in a Capitol BuildingParading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Keller
Arrested Dec. 8, 2021.Pleaded guilty Jan.7, 2022 to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.Sentenced April 22, 2022 to 36 months’ probation, including 30 days at a residential reentry center, 60 hours of community service, $2,500 fine, $500 restitution
Nolan B.Cooke
Acts during civil disorder; entering/remaining on restricted buildings or grounds & disorderly/disruptive conduct in or near restricted building or grounds; unlawful activities on Capitol grounds
Sherman
Arrested 1, 2021, 2021.Pleaded guilty March 9, 2022 Acts during civil disorder.Sentenced June 10, 2022 to one year and a day in prison, 36 months of supervised release, $2,000 restitution
Christian Cortez
Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Seabrook
Arrested March 26, 2021. Pleaded guilty May 25, 2022 to obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.Sentenced Aug. 31, 2022 to 4 months of incarceration, 36 months of supervised release, 60 hours of community service, $2,000 restitution.
Jenny Louise Cudd
Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Aiding and Abetting
Midland
Arrested Jan.13, 2021.Pleaded guilty Oct. 13, 2021 to Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds.Sentenced March 22, 2022 to two months of probation, $5,000 fine, $500 restitution.
Matthew Dasilva
Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain OfficersObstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil DisorderKnowingly Entering or Remaing in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful AuthorityDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsEngaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly Conduct in a Capitol BuildingAct of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or BuildingsParading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Lavon
Arrested July 13, 2021.
Nicholas Decarlo
Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Destruction of Government Property; Theft of Government Property; Restricted Building or Grounds; Aiding and Abetting
Texas, Northern District
Arrested Jan.26, 2021. Pleaded guilty Sept. 9, 2022 to Obstruction of an Official Proceeding.
Lucas Denney
Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon
Kinney County
Arrested Dec. 13, 2021.Pleaded guilty March 17, 2022 to Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon.Sentenced Sept. 28, 2022 to 52 months in prison, three years of supervised release, restitution to be determined at a later date by the Court.
Robert Wayne Dennis
Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain OfficersCivil DisorderEntering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsEngaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or GroundsAct of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Garland
Arrested Oct., 20, 2021.Indicted Nov. 17, 2021.
Jacob Garcia
Entering and Remaining in a RestrictedBuilding; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in aRestricted Building; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing ina Capitol Building.
Fort Worth
Arrested March 18, 2022. Pleaded guilty Oct., 20, 2022 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing ina Capitol Building.
Anthime Joseph Gionet
Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Houston
Arrested Jan.15, 2021.Pleaded guilty July 22, 2022 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.
Daniel Goodwyn
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Corinth
Arrested Jan.29, 2021.Arraigned April 2, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Christopher Ray Grider
Destruction of Government Property; Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Austin
Arrested Jan. 21, 2021. Arraigned 2, 2022 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Leonard Gruppo
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful AuthorityDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly Conduct on Capitol GroundsParading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Lubbock
Arrested June 1, 2021. Pleaded guilty Aug. 18, 2021 to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.Sentenced on Oct. 29 to 24 months probation with 90 days of home detention; $500 restitution and a $3,000 fine.
Stacy Wade Hager
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful AuthorityDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsViolent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol GroundsParading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Waco
Arrested May 27, 2021.
Alex Kirk Harkrider
Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Theft of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Carthage
Arrested Jan.18, 2021. Arraigned on April 26, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Donald Hazard
Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceedingObstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abettingCivil disorderAssaulting, resisting, impeding and inflicting bodily injury on certain officersAssaulting, resisting or impeding certain officersEntering and remaining in a restricted building or groundsDisorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or groundsEngaging in physical violence in a restricted building or groundsDisordering conduct in a Capitol building or groundsAct of phisical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings
Hurst
Arrested Dec. 13, 2021.Arraigned on April 7, 2022 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Jason Lee Hyland
Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Plano
Arrested Feb. 2, 2021. Pleaded guilty March 28, 2022 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Sentenced Aug. 9, 2022 to seven days in jail, $4,000 fine, $500 restitution.
Adam Jackson
See accompanying documents
Katy
Complaint Filed: June 2, 2022
Brian Jackson
See accompanying documents
Katy
Complaint Filed: June 2, 2022
Raul Jarrin
See accompanying documents.
Houston
Arrested March 8, 2022.
Shane Jenkins
Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Theft of Government Property; Destruction of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly Conduct in the Capitol Grounds or Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Houston
Arrested March 5.Arraigned April 15, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Joshua Johnson
See accompanying documents.
Plano
Arrested March 23, 2022.
David Lee Judd
Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers of EmployeesCivil Disorder
Carrollton
Arrested March 26, 2021. Found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers after a Aug. 23, 2022 trial. Defendant admitted to a set of stipulated facts.
Zvonimir Joseph Jurlina
Destruction of Property in Special Maritime and Territorial Jurisdiction and Aiding and AbettingAct of Physical Violence on Grounds
Austin
Arrested June 28, 2021.
John Lammons
See accompanying documents.
Galveston
Arrested March 24, 2022
Benjamin Larocca
Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Seabrook
Arrested March 26, 2021.Pleaded guilty April 8, 2022. Sentenced Aug. 10, 2022 to 60 days in jail, one year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service, $2,000 fine, $500 restitution.
Joshua R. Lollar
Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Di$orderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Sprig
Arrested Jan.15, 2021Arraigned on March 3, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Felipe Antonio Martinez
Conspriacy to Obstruct an Official ProceedingObstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and AbettingRestricted Building or Grounds
Austin
Arrested June 10, 2021.
Matthew Carl Mazzocco
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful AuthorityViolent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
San Antonio
Arrested Jan.17, 2021. Pleaded guilty on July 2, 2021. Sentenced Oct. 4, 2021 to 45 days incarceration.
William Hendry Mellors
See accompanying documents.
Houston
Arrested July 18, 2022.
Jalise Middleton
Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain OfficersObstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil DisorderObstruction of Justice/CongressKnowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful AuthorityDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsEngaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or GroundsViolent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Forestburg
Arrested 4, 2021.Indicted May 19. Arraigned and pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Mark Middleton
Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain OfficersObstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil DisorderObstruction of Justice/CongressKnowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful AuthorityDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsEngaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or GroundsViolent Entry and Disorderly Conduct
Forestburg
Arrested 4, 2021.Arraigned May 27, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Garret Miller
Civil DisorderObstruction of an Official ProceedingAssaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain OfficersInterstate Threats to Injure or KidnapEntering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsImpeding Ingress and Egress in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly Conduct in a Capitol BuildingImpeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or BuildingsParading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Richardson
Arrested Jan.20, 2021.
Samuel Christopher Montoya
Entering and Remaining in a Restricted BuildingDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Capitol BuildingImpeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or BuildingsParading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Austin
Arrested April 13, 2021Pleaded guilty Nov. 7 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Andrew Jackson Morgan Jr.
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful AuthorityViolent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol GroundsObstruction of and Official Proceeding
Maxwell
Arrested April 6, 2021.
Dawn Munn
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful AuthorityDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly Conduct in a Capitol BuildingParading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Borger
Arrested July 13, 2021.Pleaded guilty May 13, 2022 toSentenced Oct. 12, 2022 to 36 months of probation, including 14 days of intermittent incarceration to be served in two 7-day periods, 90 days of home confinement, 60 hours of community service, $500 restitution.
Kayli Munn
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful AuthorityDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly Conduct in a Capitol BuildingParading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Borger
Arrested July 13, 2021.Pleaded guilty May 6, 2022. Sentenced Oct. 12, 2022 to 36 months of probation, 60 hours community service, $500 restitution.
Kristi Marie Munn
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful AuthorityDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly Conduct in a Capitol BuildingParading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Borger
Arrested July 13, 2021.Pleaded guilty May 6, 2022. Sentenced Oct. 12, 2022 to 36 months of probation, including 90 days of home confinement, 60 hours of community service, $500 restitution.
Thomas Munn
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful AuthorityDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly Conduct in a Capitol BuildingParading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Borger
Arrested July13, 2021.Pleaded guilty May 13, 2022.Sentenced Oct. 12, 2022 to 36 months of probation, including 14 days of intermittent incarceration to be served in two 7-day periods, 90 days of home confinement, 60 hours of community service, $500 restitution.
Ryan Taylor Nichols
Civil DisorderObstruction of an Official ProceedingAssaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous WeaponTheft of Government PropertyEntering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous WeaponDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous WeaponUnlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Capitol Grounds or BuildingsDisorderly Conduct in a Capitol BuildingAct of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or BuildingsParading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Tyler
Arrested Jan.18, 2021.Arraigned April 26, 2021; pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Jason Douglas Owens
Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or EmployeesObstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil DisorderKnowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Knowingly Committing an Act of Physical Violence in any Restricted Building or GroundsViolent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Blanco
Arrested on April 16, 2021.Pleaded guilty on Nov. 10 to assault on a federal officer involving physical contact
Kerry Persick
Entering and Remaining in a Restricted BuildingDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted BuildingViolent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol BuildingParading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Fort Worth
Arrested May 17, 2021Pleaded guilty April 22, 2021 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol BuildingSentenced July 14, 2022 to 36 months of probation, including 90 days of home detention, $5,000 fine, $500 restitution.
Tam Dinh Pham
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful AuthorityViolent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Houston
Arrested Jan.20, 2021Pleaded guilty Sept. 20,2021 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.Sentenced Dec. 10, 2021 to 45 days incarceration, $1,000 fine and $500 restitution.
Daniel Dink Phipps
Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers and Physical ContactCivil DisorderEntering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Capitol BuildingParading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Corpus Christi
Arrested Jan.26, 2021.Second superseding indictment filed Dec. 1, 2021 Pleaded not guilty to all counts on April 27.
Guy Wesley Reffitt
Transporting a firearm in furtherance of civil disorder, Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a firearm, Obstructing officers during a civil disorder Obstruction of justice -- hindering communications through force or threat of force
Bonham
Arrested Jan.19, 2021.Found guilty by jury March 8, 2022 of all five felony charges. Sentenced Aug. 1, 2022 to 87 months in prison, three years of supervised release, $2,000 in restitution.
Elmer Stewart Rhodes III
Seditious conspiracy Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting Conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties Destruction of government property and aiding and abetting Civil Disorder and aiding and abetting Tampering with documents or proceedings and aiding and abetting
Little Elm
Arrested Jan. 13, 2022.
Eliel Rosa
Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Aiding and Abetting
TEXAS
Arrested Jan.13, 2021.Pleaded guilty on July 29, 2021 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol BuildingSentenced Oct. 12 2021 to 12 months probation, $500 restitution and 100 hours of community service.
Jennifer Leigh Ryan
Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Plano
Arrested on Jan.15, 2021.Pleaed guilty on Aug. 19, 2021 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol BuildingSentenced Nov. 4, 2021 to 60 days incarceration, $500 restitution and $1000 fine.
Katherine Staveley a.k.a. Katie Schwab
Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Fort Worth
Arrested Feb. 1, 2021. Pleaded guilty Aug. 18, 2022 to Engaging in Disruptive or Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Buildingor Grounds.
Geoffrey Samuel Shough
Civil DisorderEntering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly Conduct in a Capitol BuildingParading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Austin
Arrested March 1, 2022.Pleaded guilty Aug. 16, 2022 to CIvil Disorder.
Jonathon Owen Shroyer
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful AuthorityViolent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
San Antonio
Arrested Aug. 23, 2021
SMOCKS, Troy Anthony Smocks
Threats in Interstate Commerce
Texas, Eastern District
Arrested Jan.15, 2021Pleaded guilty on Sept. 29, 2021 to Threats in Interstate Communications.Sentenced on 10, 2021 to 14 months incarceration and 3 years supervised release.
Kellye Sorelle
Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceedingObstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abettingEntering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or GroundsObstruction of Justice -- Tampering with Documents
Junction
Arrested Sept. 1, 2022
Edward T. Spain Jr.
Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly Conduct in a Capitol BuildingParading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
TEXAS
Arrested Oct. 7, 2021.Pleaded guilty Feb. 1, 2022 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.Sentenced May 4, 2022 to 36 months of probation, including 60 hours of community service, $500 restitution.
Andrew Taake
Obstruction of an Official ProceedingAssaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain OfficersObstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil DisorderEntering or Remaining, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct, and Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Impeding Passage Through and Act of Physical Violence on Capitol Grounds or BuildingsParading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Houston
Arrested July 23, 2021.
Chance Anthony Uptmore
Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
San Antonio
Arrested Jan. 26, 2021.Pleaded guilty March 31, 2022 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building Sentenced Nov. 2, 2022 to 30 days in jail, 36 months of probation, $500 restitution.
James Herman a.k.a. "Sonny" Uptmore
Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
San Antonio
Arrested Jan. 26, 2021Pleaded guilty June 6, 2022 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.Sentenced Nov. 2, 2022 to 36 months of probation, including 21 days of home confinement, $500 restitution.
Sean David Watson
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful AuthorityViolent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Alpine
Arrested on April 28, 2021. Pleaded guilty April 21, 2022 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.Sentenced Sept. 6, 2022 to 24 months of probation, including seven days of incarceration, 60 hours of community service, $500 restitution.
Adam Mark Weibling
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful AuthorityViolent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Southern District
Arrested May 25, 2021.Pleaded guilty July 14, 2022 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.
Elizabeth Rose Williams
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Bulding or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and with Intent to Impede or Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Government Business or Official FunctionsViolent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Kernville
Arrested March 24, 2021.Pleaded guilty on Feb. 3, 2022 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.
Vic Williams
Entering and Remaining in a Restricted BuildingDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted BuildingViolent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol BuildingParading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Odessa
Arrested May, 20.Pleaded guilty on Oct. 28 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.Sentenced Feb. 7, 2022, 12 months of probation, including two months of home confinement, $1,500 fine, $500 restitution
Jeffrey Shane Witcher
Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Texas, Western District
Arrested Feb. 25.Pleaded guilty Oct., 20 to Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds.Sentenced Feb. 4, 2022 to 12 months of probation, 60 hours of community service, $500 restitution.
Darrell Alan Youngers
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful AuthorityDisorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or GroundsDisorderly Conduct in a Capitol BuildingParading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Houston
Arrested June 29, 2021. Pleaded guilty March 30, 2022 Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.Sentenced Sept. 8, 2022 to 36 months of probation, $1,000 fine, $500 restitution.
Ryan Scott Zink
Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and engages in any act of physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building or grounds.
Lubbock
Arrested Feb. 4, 2021.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Nearly 30 people from Texas sentenced so far in Jan. 6 Capitol riot