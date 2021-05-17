Chicago shootings: 44 people shot, 5 killed in weekend violence across city
Five people have been killed and 39 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.
They were "all shooting at each other" about 9:50 a.m. near Dearborn and Grand, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
Two Chicago police officers were shot Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.
A 15-year-old was stabbed downtown Naperville Friday night, police said.
Egypt has a population of over 100 million people. It's the same situation in MENA, where only 40% of the population have access to a bank account. Today, a newly launched one, Telda is announcing a $5 million pre-seed round to digitize how Egyptians save, send, and spend money.
A special response unit extricated the victim from under the concrete rubble, according to the Chicago Fire Department
A smoky wildfire churning through a Los Angeles canyon community gained strength Sunday as about a thousand residents remained under evacuation orders while others were warned they should get ready to leave, authorities said. The cause of the fire near Topanga State Park has been deemed “suspicious” and is under investigation, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Arson investigators with the fire department and the Los Angeles Police Department identified one individual who was detained and released.
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, Palestinian medics said, in the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence. Despite the toll and international efforts to broker a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza’s Hamas rulers would rage on.
Concerned about the spread of an Indian variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on the population to exercise “a heavy dose of caution” as restrictions ease further on Monday.
Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. opened for indoor service for the first time since early January on Monday, even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious COVID-19 variant. The latest step in the gradual easing of nationwide restrictions imposed on Jan. 4 also includes the reopening of theaters, sports venues and museums, raising hopes that the economy may soon start to recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic.
They're a bad memory for Americans old enough to remember the 1970s - but they're also likely causing a few sleepless nights in the White House, as the United States' economic recovery from the unprecedented coronavirus recession hits some bumps. The jolts are dampening consumer confidence, ramping up inflation fears, and helping Republicans build their case against President Joe Biden and his ambitious plans to revamp the U.S. economy with trillions in new spending. As the 1970s show, high joblessness and rising prices the United States saw in April can be a potent political force.
The intersection of purity culture and anti-Asian racism is familiar to many Asian American Christian women, who say there’s long been a connection between
“For now, the Nova mine is coping with the waters,” a former worker said. “But this is nature, it can’t be predicted.”
Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year in a worsening trend that may accelerate further due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Monday. In the first global study of the loss of life associated with longer working hours, the paper in the journal Environment International showed that 745,000 people died from stroke and heart disease associated with long working hours in 2016. That was an increase of nearly 30% from 2000.
The Chicago Bears opened rookie minicamp on Friday. According to comments from Matt Nagy, former Ohio State QB Justin Fields was impressive.
Police in north suburban Skokie are investigating a report of vandalism at a synagogue as a potential hate crime.
Physicians' values and norms save our lives and cost us dearly.
The operator of the nation's largest gasoline pipeline — hit on May 7th by a ransomware attack — announced Saturday that it has resumed “normal operations," delivering fuel to its markets, including a large swath of the East Coast.
Today’s headlines: Amazon debuts another free video streaming service in India, Sharp is still making smartphones and its latest device has a huge one-inch camera sensor and Tesla's Model S Plaid may pack a retractable spoiler.