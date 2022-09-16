Nearly 30 Years Later, Pastor Who Spent 8 Years In Prison For Robbery He Didn't Commit Has His Sentence Vacated

Was it a case of mistaken identity or blatant racism that robbed a young Darron Carmon of eight years of his life nearly 30 years ago?

One phone call on a Saturday evening in 1993 changed the life of an innocent Black 19-year-old college student forever. Robert Thompson, a local convenience store clerk in Winterville, North Carolina called the police to report that he’d just been robbed. He claimed an anxious young Black man in a hoodie held him at gunpoint, demanded money, and stole $281. The following morning, before Carmon, who came from a family of pastors, could even eat breakfast, he was arrested by police officers as the main suspect in the robbery.

According to The News & Observer, the young teen had no prior run-ins with the law and officers did not find a gun nor the money on him. Although there was absolutely no evidence that pointed to Carmon being the thief, police charged him with robbery based on the clerk’s word anyway.

On decision day, the innocent student thought the ruling would go in his favor because he truly didn’t rob the store. Unfortunately, him being a Black man in a small town likely led to the guilty verdict, and he was sentenced to serve eight years in prison.

That one phone call from the convenience store clerk was all they needed to send a young Black teenager to prison despite the fact he had an alibi witness who testified during his trial.

In disbelief at how the law failed him, once in jail Carmon attempted suicide by ingesting pills he collected from other inmates. Fortunately, he did succeed. There were bigger plans for him.

As time passed, he helped others on their journey with Christ by becoming an assistant chaplain and led daily church services for fellow incarcerated people.

His failed attempt at ending his life has been a blessing to others. Since his release, Carmon has been a model citizen. He’s become the pastor of two churches – Rebuild Christian Center Church in Winterville and Greater Village Gate Church in Lewiston, adopted five children, launched a mentoring program and two nonprofits, got recognized by two North Carolina governors and Winterville declared Darron Carmon Day at the end of every April.

Story continues

Now, things are looking even brighter for him as the state has finally admitted its mistake and decided to vacate his conviction based on the discovery of new evidence.

Last year, Carmon’s lawyer discovered a set of finger and palm prints in a Winterville Police file, which was never shared with them. When tested, those prints did not match Carmon’s, meaning he was sentenced despite there being evidence that might have cleared him. Given the discovery, Farris Dixon, Pitt County’s district attorney, gave his consent to overturn the conviction.

Carmon says being a Black man during the time of the incident played a key part in his wrongful arrest. And even though he’ll never get back those 2,920 days he spent behind bars, he’s happy God finally answered one of his biggest prayers.

“Most of all, I’m thankful,” he said in an interview reported by News Observer. “It’s the one thing I asked God to do for me. Do I feel justice? I actually don’t. They can’t give me the time that they took.”

These days, Carmon mentors young Black men on how to interact with police so they can know their rights and be prepared at all times.

As for the convenience store clerk, he has since died.