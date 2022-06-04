Nearly 300 flights are still delayed or canceled in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Air traffic delays and cancellations continued throughout the state Saturday afternoon, including at all three major airports in South Florida.

Nearly 90 flights were affected Saturday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Just before 4 p.m., there were about 28 flight cancellations — eight arrivals and 28 departures. About 63 flights were delayed — 29 arrivals and 34 departures.

“The flight impacts ... are most likely due to inclement weather across Florida and other parts of the U.S.,” said airport spokeswoman Arlene Satchell.

Miami International Airport had 15 canceled flights by 4 p.m. Saturday — nine arrivals and six departures. About 155 flights were delayed, with 102 arrivals and 53 departures.

Greg Chin, communications director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, said that most cancellations and delays can be attributed to the storm. “I would say about 99% of those are because of the storm,” Chin said.

Palm Beach International Airport had 10 canceled flights as of 4 p.m. Saturday, six departures and four arrivals. About 24 flights were delayed, with eight departures and 16 arrivals.

Thousands of South Floridians have already lost power as the storm forecast to become Tropical Storm Alex unleashes heavy rain across the region.

Amid severe weather, airlines encourage flyers to check for alerts about their flight schedules and arrival times.

———