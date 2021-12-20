Nearly $300K in drugs, cash seized in bust in Burien, Pierce County deputies say

Pierce County deputies seized cash, thousands of counterfeit pills and pounds of drugs in Burien last week while executing search warrants as part of a drug investigation.

Total, deputies estimated the drugs and cash seized Dec. 16 were worth $294,000.

Deputies said seven people from Burien are suspected of being involved in the drug ring that spanned both counties. Two were arrested last week for investigation of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

The search warrants were served by the department’s Special Investigations Unit.

During the searches, deputies seized $40,000 in cash, 18 pounds of methamphetamine, 6.5 pounds of heroin, half a pound of cocaine, 13,000 counterfeit Percocet pills and a handgun. Deputies valued the meth at $54,000, the heroin at $60,000, the cocaine at $10,000 and the counterfeit pills at $130,000.