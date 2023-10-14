Nearly 300K reservists called to return, serve with Israel military amid conflict
Thousands of Israeli nationals have been called to return home to serve in the Israel Defense Forces amid the Hamas conflict.
Thousands of Israeli nationals have been called to return home to serve in the Israel Defense Forces amid the Hamas conflict.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
Oil jumped more than 4% on Friday as the G7 clamped down on Russian crude export price cap violations and uncertainty over the Israel-Hamas war intensifies.
The Israel crisis has brought out the best in President Biden. Why can't he muster the same sort of leadership on the economy?
War in Israel after a historic terrorist attack. Republicans in Congress remain rudderless. Nikki Haley is rising, but only so much. Robert Kennedy Jr. is an independent. And inflation is down but not out.
The company has created a new operations center with experts fluent in Hebrew and Arabic.
The Hamas attacks on Israel, which killed 1,600 people, have been a cause of celebration for some.
Two days after EU Commissioner Thierry Breton sent an "urgent" letter to Elon Musk over X's handling of misinformation, the governing body has opened a probe into the platform formerly known as Twitter.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.
The European Union has expanded its warning about illegal content and disinformation targeting the Israel-Hamas war circulating on social media platforms to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Yesterday the bloc's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, published an urgent letter to Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter) -- raising concerns the platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and spread potentially harmful disinformation in the wake of Saturday's surprise attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.
During their surprise attack in Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead, Hamas militants targeted several communal settlements known as kibbutzim near the border with Gaza.
In the wake of increasing misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war now circulating on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, a number of journalists are building up their networks on rival platforms. As active users, journalists play an important role in keeping content flowing on X and engage in conversations around timely events. According to Pew Research studies from 2019, 10% of U.S. adults were responsible for 80% of tweets on Twitter, and 6% accounted for 73% of political tweets.
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more that was likened to 9/11.
The International Monetary Fund warned of downside risks to economic growth, including the conflict in the Middle East, a slowdown in China, and climate change.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
The European Union is cranking up the heat on Elon Musk-owned X. Late Thursday, the Commission sent the company a formal request for more information -- after issuing a public warning Wednesday about reports that illegal content and disinformation targeting the Israel-Hamas war is circulating on the platform, and Twitter's CEO sending a high-level (non specific) response to that warning. The move could prefigure the opening of a formal investigation of X under the bloc's content moderation rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). If the Commission moves ahead on that, it will be the first investigation opened under the DSA since a compliance deadline for so called "very large online platforms" (aka VLOPs) kicked in this summer.
The Commanders passing game could provide some sneaky value this week. Dalton Del Don examines the DFS landscape to help you build a better lineup.
Alex Anzalone thanked everyone who prayed for his family, after he revealed that his parents were trapped in Israel due to the ongoing war.
Volteras aims to be the connective tissue between electric vehicles and everything they might touch — from chargers and home batteries to energy retailers and mapping apps. While flying under the radar for three years, the London-based startup tells TechCrunch that it has raised about $2.9 million and hooked up with some big partners. "It's really difficult to get data from electric vehicles and the surrounding ecosystem," Volteras founder and CEO Peter Wilson said in a call with TechCrunch.
The United States this week dispatched a group of warships, including the USS Gerald R. Ford, to support Israel following the brutal attacks by Hamas militants.