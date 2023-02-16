Nearly 33 years later, victims daughter ask JSO for help in father’s cold case

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is taking a look at a cold case that’s more than 30 years old. JSO is still looking for the three suspects they say gunned down an innocent father.

“She’s been without a dad for a number of years, since 1990 sadly,” Reeves said.

His name was Glenn Fitzgerald Morris and according to JSO’s cold case unit he was shot to death by three gunmen in Singleton Park. It was early in the evening, Aug. 30, 1990.

According to JSO, Morris and a friend had just met up to hang out in his truck.

“A short period time later three gunmen came up on the truck and shot the car,” Reeves said.

Morris and his friend were shot multiple times. His friend survived. Morris did not.

JSO is now reviewing this cold case after Morris’ daughter, now in her 30′s, asked if there had been any developments in her dads murder investigation. At the time of his murder JSO says she was only six or seven years old.

Detective Ray Reeves with JSO’s cold case unit says Morris’ friend, who is not a suspect, got help at a nearby hospital after escaping the scene. Morris also tried to escape the scene. He hit the gas pedal in his truck making his way out of Singleton Park. He ended up crashing into a parked car and then an electrical box. He was just trying to get home.

“And his car stopped right there -- the truck he was in -- he unfortunately died at the scene,” Reeves said.

Morris’ friend told police about the attack.

“The three gunmen got in a vehicle a fled away, it’s very distinct vehicle. It’s orange and white or orange over white GMC truck that they got into,” Reeves said.

Almost 33 years later, Detective Reeves says although shell casings were collected there is no DNA evidence. So, JSO is relying on help from the public to solve the case. That, and a new form of record keeping. Records that could connect dates, names and car parts.

“Truly an innocent individual who was out there just hanging out with a friend,” Reeves said. “You have a young lady who lost her father, we’d like to make sure that one day we can solve her fathers murder.”

JSO thinks Morris was a mistaken target because of the trajectory of the bullets and because he had no criminal history. He was only 22-years-old at the time of his death, and was serving in the Air Force as a young father.

A tip in 1995 and 1996 led JSO to reopen Morris’ case but it was a dead end.

If you have any details about the murder of Glenn Fitzgerald Morris, contact JSO’s non-emergency line at (904)-630-0500.

