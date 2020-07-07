Nearly 350 public health organizations implore HHS Secretary Azar to support CDC's critical role in the COVID-19 pandemic response
PR Newswire
WASHINGTON, July 7, 2020
Letter calls on Secretary Azar to "speak up" and be an advocate for CDC and public health
WASHINGTON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The expertise of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and all public health agencies is critical to protecting Americans' health during the COVID-19 crisis, said a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar from 347 health and public health organizations released today.
The authoring organizations, including the American Public Health Association, Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, Big Cities Health Coalition, National Association of County and City Health Officials and Trust for America's Health, expressed "deep concern" about increasing reports of resistance to evidence-based public health messages and threats to public health leaders and agencies, and called on the Secretary to be an advocate for public health.
At this sentinel moment, during the worst public health emergency in over a century, all of the nation's leaders must resist any efforts that would undermine the critical role of the CDC to respond to the pandemic and must be an advocate for increased investment in public health, said the letter signatories.
"Secretary Azar, we urge you to speak up and amplify the critical role of CDC and that of all public health agencies during this monumental crisis," the letter said.
The public health community's work to respond to the pandemic, via the federal government, including within the CDC, and at the state, local, territorial and tribal levels, has been tireless but has been hamstrung by shrunken programs and inadequate technology; the result of decades of underfunding.
Public health leaders are calling attention to the need for CDC to play a central role as the nation's navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, including:
"CDC is the world's premier public health institution and should be treated as such during this pandemic. It must be appropriately funded and allowed to speak based on the best available science and with an unfettered voice," said John Auerbach, President and CEO of Trust for America's Health.
"When you look at the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, countries that listen to and prioritize public health fare best," said Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the CDC, President and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies. "Trying to fight this pandemic without daily, public guidance from the CDC is like fighting with one hand tied behind your back."
"There's no federal agency better suited to lead the response to this unprecedented pandemic. CDC has experts who have studied and helped control coronaviruses and other viral threats for decades, and can help our country emerge from this crisis," said Dr. Julie Gerberding, former director of the CDC, Co-Chair CSIS Commission on Strengthening America's Health Security.
The COVID-19 crisis has also illuminated the ways in which racial inequities impact health. Higher rates of COVID-19 deaths within communities of color illustrate the importance of all of CDC's work, including its focus on chronic disease prevention. It is not possible to effectively meet the needs of the American people if that scope is narrowed.
The letter furthermore calls on Secretary Azar to be an advocate for increased funding for CDC's core budget. While emergency supplemental funding has been critical to begin to address the immediate COVID-19 response needs, robust, sustained, and predictable funding for its full public health mission is essential to sustain its public health activities and to prevent the next emergency. Increasing the federal investment in public health will be particularly important, as state and local government budgets are likely to be severely hampered in the coming fiscal year due to tax revenue losses during the COVID-19 related economic shutdown.
Today's laser focus should be on preventing further deaths and disruptions due to the pandemic and the CDC, as the world's premier public health institution, should be at the helm of that effort, the letter said. Once the pandemic is controlled, the CDC, other federal agencies, state and local leaders and the public health community should collaboratively evaluate their performance and must acknowledge and address shortcomings of the response in order to be better prepared for the next public health emergency.
Signing the letter were:
