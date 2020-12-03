Nearly 40% of Business Founders Say Their Biggest Challenge is Establishing a Customer Base

Entrepreneurs often face a variety of challenges when starting a business. The Manifest's survey of 501 business founders highlights their primary driving factors and roadblocks.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During a year largely defined by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, one might expect fewer new business ventures. However, the number of new businesses started in the US has hit a 13-year high.

A solid customer base helps business founders get their company established. New data from The Manifest shows that 36% of founders say that their biggest challenge was building a customer base.

Business founders can look for a customer base early in the process of creating their company by identifying knowledge or product gaps in the market that their company can fill.

Other challenges include maintaining a strong support network. Just 11% of founders expressed worries about maintaining a support network outside of their business venture. Support networks can include business partners, family members, and close friends.

Income Potential and Passion Are Driving Factors for Starting a Business

More than one-quarter (26%) of business founders started their own business to improve their income potential.

Despite the economic uncertainty that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, 3.2 million employer identification number applications were received in 2020. Many entrepreneurs took advantage of new opportunities and consumer demands by starting a new business and establishing a new source of income.

Other business founders relied on their hobbies and interests to launch their business. One in five (21%) of founders started their business to pursue a personal passion.

Although some markets are highly saturated, passionate individuals can find success by effectively branding and marketing themselves and their company. The internet serves as a useful tool for new entrepreneurs, allowing them to create a website or blog with little overhead costs.

Women in Business Face Unique Challenges

Female business founders expressed more worries about starting a business than male founders did, with 83% of female founders expressing these apprehensions compared to 75% of male founders.

Women face a variety of social and structural barriers in the workplace. A 2019 study found that female founders were 63% less likely to receive funding from venture capital firms. These barriers disproportionately affect women of color.

Female founders identified access to funding (20%) and paying off debt (11%) as their primary challenges. By comparison, only 7% of male founders expressed the same worries about debt.

Despite these hurdles, the number of women-owned businesses in the United States increased by 21% in 2019.

Potential founders should take these factors and challenges into account when looking to start their business venture.

The Manifest's survey included 501 startup founders.

About The Manifest
The Manifest is a business news and how-to website that compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. Use The Manifest as an approachable tour guide through every stage of the buyer journey. With three main offerings – data-driven benchmarks, step-by-step guides, and agency shortlists – The Manifest strives to make your business goals a reality.

    Joe Biden delivered an apparent further blow to British hopes of a quick trade deal with the US, suggesting he would concentrate on building up industries at home first. The president-elect echoed the language of Donald Trump, saying he would put "America first". "I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Mr Biden said in an interview with the New York Times. "I’m not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers." His top priority will be getting a generous stimulus package through Congress to counter the economic impact of the pandemic. Mr Biden mentioned energy, biotech, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and education as areas where his administration would invest heavily. His comments were made in the context of how the US would compete with China when he is in the White House. But they appeared to signal a further setback for a US-UK trade deal. It followed Mr Biden's public intervention last week when he said there must be no guarded border in Ireland. In September, he warned that the Good Friday Agreement must not become a "casualty of Brexit" and that a UK-US trade deal was dependent on that. Mr Biden has been a strident critic of China's human rights record and indicated he will maintain a tough trade posture towards Beijing, including keeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump. He said: "I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options." Mr Biden said he would pursue policies targeting China's "abusive practices" such as "stealing intellectual property, dumping products and illegal subsidies to corporations". He added: "The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our - or at least what used to be our - allies on the same page. "It’s going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies." On Iran, Mr Biden stood by his view that his administration would lift sanctions if Tehran returned to "strict compliance with the nuclear deal."