Nearly 40 Iowa employers recognized as Top Workplaces USA announced

tEight employers that were among the leaders in the Des Moines Register’s Iowa Top Workplaces 2021 recognition program have been named as among the top 50 in their size categories nationwide.

For the second year, Top Workplaces is ranking employers not just in Iowa and in other regions around the country, but against their peers nationally. In addition to the workplaces in the top 50 in each category, Energage, the Register's partner in Top Workplaces, extended national honors to other select employers, recognizing nearly 40 Iowa Top Workplaces as being among 1,152 exceptional workplaces nationally.

Among U.S. companies with 2,500 or more employees, those ranked among the top 50 from Iowa Top Workplaces were:

Edward Jones, with locations across Iowa, ranked 10th among the largest employers in the Top Workplaces USA awards.

10. Edward Jones. The St. Louis-based financial adviser, with locations across Iowa, was ranked No. 4 among large employers in Iowa Top Workplaces.

19. Kwik Trip. The Lacrosse, Wisconsin, convenience store chain, with 96 Iowa stores, was No. 9 among large employers in Iowa Top Workplaces for 2021.

31. Panda Restaurant Group. Based on their number of employees, the California-based fast-food chain's 17 Iowa locations ranked 29th among mid-sized employers in Iowa Top Workplaces.

In the 1,000-2,499 employee category, No. 33 was VGM Group. In the somewhat different size categories in the state program, the Waterloo-based business services company was No. 6 among large employers in Iowa Top Workplaces.

Among workplaces with 500-999 employees, the top Iowa representatives were:

16. Green State Credit Union of North Liberty (No. 1 among large employers in Iowa Top Workplaces).

29. Grinnell Mutual of Grinnell (No. 2 among large employers in Iowa Top Workplaces).

42. Veridian Credit Union of Waterloo (No. 3 among large employers in Iowa Top Workplaces).

48. LCS. An operator of senior living communities, the Des Moines company was No. 12 among mid-sized employers in Iowa Top Workplaces.

And in the smallest category, with 150-499 employees, No. 21 was Compass Memorial Health Care of Marengo, No. 1 among midsized employers in Iowa Top Workplaces.

Winning additional special national recognition were:

Edward Jones, No. 3 for employee communications.

Panda Restaurant Group, No. 4 for compensation and No. 5 for training.

Compass Memorial Health Care, No. 5 for its employee value proposition.

Other Iowa Top Workplaces winners receiving national recognition in their size categories were:

2,500 or more employees

ALDI of Batavia, Illinois, with 25 stores across Iowa.

The Auto Club Group, a Dearborn, Michigan, insurer with five Iowa offices.

1,000-2,499 employees

Athene USA, a West Des Moines-based retirement services company.

EMC Insurance of Des Moines.

Kent Corp. of Muscatine, a food, personal care and pet products company.

500-999 employees

Cambridge Investment Research of Fairfield.

CBE Companies Inc., a Cedar Falls receivables management company.

CST Holdings, a Des Moines company whose products include ignition interlock devices to prevent drunk driving.

Dupaco Community Credit Union of Dubuque.

F&G Annuities and Life of Des Moines.

Grant Wood Area Education Agency of Cedar Rapids.

MidWestOne Bank of Iowa City.

Tri-City Electric Co. of Davenport.

150-499 employees

Access Systems, a Waukee-based IT and office equipment provider.

Bank Midwest of Spirit Lake.

Cass Health of Atlantic.

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust.

Clickstop Inc., an Urbana industrial/commercial/consumer supplies and services company.

Community 1st Credit Union of Ottumwa.

EveryStep, a Des Moines nonprofit health and human services provider.

Homesteaders Life Company of Des Moines.

Madison County Memorial Hospital of Winterset.

McAninch Corp., a Des Moines excavation and grading contractor.

NCMIC Group Inc., a Clive financial services and insurance company.

Northwest Financial Corp. of Arnolds Park.

TrueNorth Companies, a Cedar Rapids insurance brokerage.

Also recognized were one independent entry in the national awards, Mel Foster Insurance of Davenport, and four Iowa Top Workplaces from past years:

Lithia (2018) of Medford, Oregon, an auto dealership group with seven Iowa locations.

Lube-Tech (2020) of Golden Valley, Minnesota, a lubricant distributor with two Iowa locations.

New Horizon Academy (2019) of Plymouth, Minnesota, a child care provider with three Iowa locations.

QPS Employment Group (2020) of Brookfield, Wisconsin, a staffing firm with 11 Iowa locations.

Energage made the selections the same way it chose Iowa Top Workplaces: by reviewing employee feedback from anonymous surveys it conducts as part of the program. The survey's research-based statements are compared to industry benchmarks to produce a score.

It's another distinction for these employers at a time when hiring and retaining top workers is more difficult than ever.

“Leaders in today’s post-COVID workplace are facing a new reality.

Employees have more choices. You can work anywhere. There are no longer geographic boundaries," said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. "Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers. The employee experience needs

to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance.”

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa employers get Top Workplaces USA 2022 recognition