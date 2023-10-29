Nearly 40 units damaged or destroyed in fire at storage facility in Overland Park Saturday night

A fire damaged or destroyed nearly 40 storage units Saturday night in Overland Park.

Overland Park and Leawood fire crews responded around 10 p.m. to the Public Storage facility at 12501 Hemlock Street after a passerby saw and reported the blaze, said Jason Rhodes, a spokesman for the Overland Park Fire Department, in a news release.

Crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-story storage building. As crews battled the fire, a second-alarm fire because firefighters needed more help to saw through dozen of garage doors to access each unit.

No injuries were reported, and fire officials don’t believe anyone was inside any of the units at the time of the fire.

The fire damaged or destroyed 36 units in one storage building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.