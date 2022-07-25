Firefighters battle Oak Fire as it becomes one of California's largest wildfires of 2022
The Oak Fire burning near Yosemite National Park in California has been fed by drought, dry, hot weather and strong winds.
The Oak Fire, which broke out Friday on the outskirts of Yosemite National Park, is forcing evacuations. Fueled by the ongoing drought and relentless heatwave, the fire has now destroyed at least 10 structures and torched over 6,500 acres. Tom Wait has more.
EDMONTON, Alberta (Reuters) -Pope Francis landed in Canada on Sunday to kick off a week-long trip that will center around his apology on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church for the abuse that indigenous children endured at mostly church-run residential schools. The papal plane touched down in Edmonton in the western province of Alberta, where he will visit a former residential school and meet with indigenous peoples on Monday. Between 1881 and 1996 more than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and brought to residential schools.
Firefighters are battling a fast-moving wildfire in the Sierra National Forest that has torched over 14,000 acres and forced thousands of evacuations, fire officials said. Photo: Getty Images
The number of firefighters now battling the Oak Fire near Yosemite has quadrupled in the last 24 hours. With slightly more than 14,000 acres of burn, the Oak fire has ballooned in size and is consuming property as it rapidly spreads through parched, drought-stricken land. Flying embers are creating spot fires, contributing to the growth of the fire.
The fast-spreading Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California, triggered evacuations and road closures overnight into Saturday, July 23, as it spread throughout residential areas, according to officials.Footage captured by video journalist Alekz Londos in the early morning hours on Saturady shows several residential homes engulfed in flames. First responders can be seen in the area working in the area surrounded by destroyed cars and burning trees.The fire was zero percent contained as of Saturday morning and had damaged five structures, destroyed 10, and threatened more than 2,000, CALFIRE said. Over 400 personnel equipped with 45 engines and four helicopters are worked to diminish the blaze, the agency repored. Credit: Alekz Londos via Storyful
