Firefighters battle Oak Fire as it becomes one of California's largest wildfires of 2022

The fast-spreading Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California, triggered evacuations and road closures overnight into Saturday, July 23, as it spread throughout residential areas, according to officials.Footage captured by video journalist Alekz Londos in the early morning hours on Saturady shows several residential homes engulfed in flames. First responders can be seen in the area working in the area surrounded by destroyed cars and burning trees.The fire was zero percent contained as of Saturday morning and had damaged five structures, destroyed 10, and threatened more than 2,000, CALFIRE said. Over 400 personnel equipped with 45 engines and four helicopters are worked to diminish the blaze, the agency repored. Credit: Alekz Londos via Storyful