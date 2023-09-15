Nearly 40pc of Wandsworth Prison staff were absent day Daniel Khalife escaped

Nearly 40 per cent of staff at Wandsworth Prison were absent on the day terror suspect Daniel Khalife is alleged to have escaped, the Ministry of Justice has revealed.‌

Damian Hinds, the Prisons Minister, said 80 staff failed to turn up to work owing to illness or other reasons, equivalent to 39 per cent of all officers due to be on duty on Sept 6.‌

Former soldier Khalife, 21, who was on remand at Wandsworth accused of terrorism offences and spying for Iran, is alleged to have escaped by strapping himself underneath a food delivery lorry leaving the jail at 7.30am.‌

After a police search by more than 150 counter-terrorism officers and all ports alert, he was arrested on a towpath in Northolt after being pulled off a bicycle by a plain-clothed officer.‌

In a written answer to Tooting MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, Mr Hinds said 125 officers had attended their shift on the day, equating to 61 per cent of all staff due to attend.‌

Daniel Khalife allegedly tied himself to the underneath of a van using bed sheets

He said the numbers were above the “minimum staffing level” required to run a safe and decent regime at the jail and all the staff in the kitchen, where Khalife was working on the day of his escape, and the gatehouse, through which the lorry passed, were on duty.

“An initial investigation into Daniel Khalife’s escape did not find the staffing level to be a contributing factor,” he said.

‌Khalife should have been checked as part of a roll call in the kitchen before the lorry left to pass through the gatehouse where officers are required to check the underneath of any vehicle with mirrors.

Prison insiders increasingly believe “human error” was to blame for the escape.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) also announced on Friday that a former director general of the National Crime Agency has been appointed as the investigator into the prison escape.

Keith Bristow QPM served as the first head of the agency from 2011 to 2016, after spending five years as chief constable of Warwickshire police.

Khalife should have been checked as part of a roll call in the kitchen - PA

Khalife, 21, was remanded in custody at Westminster magistrates court on Monday after his alleged escape.

He is suspected to have used bedsheets to tie himself to the food lorry.

The MoJ said the investigation would seek to identify shortcomings and ensure lessons are learned to help prevent similar incidents happening in the future.

Two watchdog reports last year warned staffing levels at Wandsworth were a “serious problem” with most officers lacking “prison craft” because they had less than two years experience and absence rates of 30 to 44 per cent.

On one day last December, only seven officers turned up for a night shift to cover 1,500 inmates.

Inquiries will focus on the role of operational support officers (OSGs) who are responsible for manning the security posts at the gates and checking the 20 or so vehicles that come and go from Wandsworth every day.

‌They are among the lowest paid staff in prisons, earning as little as £21,355 or £26,000 in London, with the highest turnover at 17 per cent a year as they are lured into better paid jobs and suffer the biggest shortages.

There are 30 per cent fewer OSGs than in 2010 despite their being responsible for more prisoners.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.