A security breach put the personal information of 4.6 million Neiman Marcus Group customers at risk.

The department store chain announced Thursday that a cyberattack in May 2020 compromised customer data, such as credit and debit card numbers and expiration dates, electronic gift card information, passwords, and security questions. Neiman Marcus did not say when it became aware of the breach but that it “is working quickly to determine the nature and scope of the matter” with the help of law enforcement and cybersecurity firm Mandiant.

"At Neiman Marcus Group, customers are our top priority," said CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck. "We are working hard to support our customers and answer questions about their online accounts. We will continue to take actions to enhance our system security and safeguard information."

CYBERSECURITY, AI, AND 5G: TOP TECH FEATURES IN NEW DEFENSE SPENDING BILL

More than 85% of the payment methods compromised by the hack were expired or invalid, and it affected no Neiman Marcus credit cards, the company's statement said, adding the store has implemented safety measures such as requiring customers to change their passwords for online purchases if they have not done so since May 2020.

The hack is the latest in a spate of cyberattacks against U.S. companies. Over 100 million T-Mobile customers had information stolen in August, and in May, attacks on the Colonial Pipeline left much of the southeast critically low on fuel.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy on May 7, 2020, the same month as the attack, amid retail collapses at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 114-year-old company emerged from bankruptcy in September 2020.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Cybersecurity, Neiman Marcus, Data Breach, Hacking

Original Author: Virginia Aabram

Original Location: Nearly 5 million customers affected in Neiman Marcus data breach