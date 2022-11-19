Nearly 50 bullet casings found in parking lot of metro Atlanta Kroger

Almost 50 bullets were fired in the parking lot of a Henry County Kroger on Friday night.

Channel 2 Action News crews went to the Kroger on Fairview Road in Ellenwood where they found at least 46 evidence markers next to bullet casings.

Channel 2 saw a large portion of the parking lot had been blocked off with police tape and several windows of the store had been shot out.

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

There are no details on possible suspects.

