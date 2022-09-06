Nearly 50-mile chase leads authorities through 3 counties, ends with arrest

An 18-year-old man was arrested after an early morning chase that led law enforcement through three counties, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Shuler said he clocked a Jeep going 113mph on I-75 near State Route 63 around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to WCPO.

Shuler said the driver, Edward Mumphery Jr., refused to stop when he tried to pull him over.

The chase went through Warren, Butler, and Hamilton Counties before ending in Avondale, OSP said.

Mumphery attempted to run on foot after ditching the Jeep near the St. Clair Heights Recreational Park but was quickly caught and arrested, according to WCPO.

Investigators said the chase was 45 miles long and lasted nearly 30 minutes.

Mumphery was charged with failure to comply, four counts of receiving stolen property and obstruction of official business. He is currently in the Warren County Jail.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:00 p.m., according to online jail records.



