Nearly 50 pounds of illegal drugs seized in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police have pulled almost 50 pounds of drugs off of the streets.

Earlier this week, officers conducted a drug bust at a house near Stonebrook Circle in Lithonia.

They say the Narcotics Unit received a tip from a concerned citizen about drugs in the home.

Officers found 47 pounds of marijuana and two handguns, one of which had been stolen.

Two suspects were arrested. Their identities and charges have not been released.

DeKalb officers are encouraging residents to continue calling in tips to their narcotics hotline at 770-724-7762.

