Nearly 50 vehicles reported stolen in Pierce County over weekend

Car thefts were a problem in Pierce County over the weekend.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force said almost 50 vehicles were reported stolen.

Tacoma had the highest number of car thefts in the county with 22.

The task force compiled a list of the vehicles.

The automaker that appeared the most on the list was Ford, with trucks and vans stolen.

Twelve of the 50 vehicles that were stolen have been recovered.

The group is made up of law enforcement officers from Pierce and King counties. The task force’s duty is to find stolen vehicles and take down organized theft rings.

