Nearly 50M drivers expected to travel over Thanksgiving holiday: AAA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest and most congested days on the road.

AAA projects nearly 50 million people will travel by car through Sunday.

Drivers can expect more traffic and more traffic stops as Nevada State Police partners with California Highway Patrol Wednesday, and several other local agencies for a heavy police presence through New Year’s.

“We’d like for people to remember the holiday for time spent with family and friends and not loss of life due to an unnecessary impaired driver crash,” Major Kevin Honea said.

While total fatalities on the road have trended down, he said speed and impaired driving factors have ticked upward, as well as pedestrian fatalities.

Honea said officers will be out in full force. “By that I mean we’re going to stop you for everything and anything that we can,” he explained.

Drivers are advised to leave early in the morning or later in the evening if possible to avoid rush hour.

AAA reported the worst time to drive is between 2 p.m. and about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Tom St. John and his family made the drive to California from Zion National Park in Utah.

They said they left at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, admittedly a little late.

St. John was aware of the increase in patrols. “Stay with the flow of traffic and hopefully I whizz by without being stopped,” he said.

Chris Butler decided to take it slow behind the wheel while traveling to California.

“We should have left a little earlier, because of traffic but I think we will be alright.”

Shawn Harrington told 8 News Now he expected the traffic and the heavy police presence.

“Keep to the speed limit and under,” is his plan. “I’m not one to follow the speed limit all the time, but we’re going to do that to play it safe.”

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol troopers are gearing up for their holiday time patrols. Honea said there will be several distracted driving and speed enforcement programs thanks to grant funds from NSP’s Office of Traffic Safety.

