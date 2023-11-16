Nearly 60% of Ukraine's agricultural exports now head to Europe

The geography of Ukraine’s exports has changed dramatically since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. In 2021, Europe accounted for only 21% of Ukraine’s agricultural exports, while in the first 10 months of 2023, it accounted for 59%.

Details: UCAB said that the growth of Europe’s share in Ukrainian agricultural exports was forced as exports to other parts of the world plummeted due to the Russian invasion. Exports to Africa have dropped from 14% to 7%, to Asia from 19% to 12%, and to Southeast Asia from 13% to 4%.

Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian seaports is the main reason for these changes. Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, around 7 million tonnes of grain could be exported via those ports every month, whereas only 3.7 million tonnes can be exported per month via the currently available alternative routes.

"The development of alternative routes––which was only possible with EU countries––has caused these changes. Ukrainian agricultural businesses have been forced to look for buyers for their goods in European countries," UCAB said.

The creation of the grain corridor as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative mediated by Türkiye and the UN [which Russia unilaterally withdrew from this summer – ed.], and the current temporary grain corridor, made exports to countries in Africa and Asia possible.

The only way to revive Ukrainian agricultural exports to the markets they have traditionally targeted is to ensure the security of maritime shipping routes and increase shipments by sea, UCAB stressed.

The humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea which Ukraine launched after Russia’s unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative has seen 100 ships leave Ukrainian ports.

