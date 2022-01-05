Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve

Tim Stelloh
·1 min read

Nearly 600 Amazon packages that were supposed to have been delivered by Christmas were found dumped outside Oklahoma City on New Year’s Eve, authorities said.

The packages were discovered in a rural area about 30 miles northeast of the city, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said Monday on Facebook.

Tracking information showed that the packages left an Amazon location and were supposed to have been taken to a U.S. Postal Service facility for delivery, the sheriff’s office said.

“Someone had removed the items they wanted and discarded the rest,” the sheriff’s office said. “(Apparently the thief isn’t much of a reader...the books that were being delivered were left behind).”

The post added: “If you’re missing a package, please don’t call us. We are working with the USPS and have reached out to Amazon, so someone should contact you soon.”

Several users responded by saying their missing Christmas gifts had most likely wound up with the cargo.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company is working closely with the sheriff’s office and declined to comment further.

In Alabama, a similar discovery was made in November, when a FedEx contractor is alleged to have dumped about 400 packages in a ditch.

The driver, who was fired the day after the discovery, was arrested Dec. 10 on suspicion of cargo theft.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said the man “was very sorrowful for what he had done and just admitted that he had had — was having some hard times in his life and just made poor choices.”

