Nearly 600 enemy personnel, large amount of equipment eliminated in Tavria zone

Ukraine has eliminated 572 enemy troops and 32 units of military equipment in one day in the south of the country, according to the Tavria group commander, Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, on Nov. 12.

“About 572 invaders were eliminated, and 32 units of Russian military equipment, including 2 tanks, 14 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 artillery, and 2 anti-tank missile systems, were destroyed,” Tarnavskyi said.

“Russian troops have increased the number of airstrikes, including the use of guided aerial bombs, in the southern sector of the front.”

“The enemy carried out thirty air strikes and 712 artillery strikes. Forty-eight combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours.”

Read also: Situation around Bakhmut deteriorates, Russia probing Ukrainian defenses, says army spox

Four ammunition depots and one unnamed Russian military base were also destroyed. Twenty-one units of enemy military hardware were damaged.

Ukrainian rocket and artillery forces carried out 1,067 strikes in the Tavria sector over the past day. The offensive operation towards Melitopol remains ongoing.

A further 1,100 Russian invaders were eliminated in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, according to the latest General Staff update, bringing the total losses to nearly 312,000 since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine