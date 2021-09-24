Nearly 65 year prison sentence for man who shot, killed uncle

Sep. 24—GOSHEN — A Bristol man faces more than 60 years in prison for killing his uncle more than six years ago.

Charles D. Bussard appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday to be sentenced on his conviction in the murder of Byron Bussard. Judge Michael Christofeno decided on a term of 63 years in prison during a hearing which included Bussard cursing at the judge shortly before the order was made.

A jury found Bussard guilty Aug. 4 at the end of a three-day trial in his case. The 31-year-old was accused of shooting and killing Byron Bussard, 45, at the home the two shared with Charles Bussard's father along C.R. 23 in January 2015. Bussard then allegedly burned the remains and disposed of them.

Byron Bussard was considered missing for five years while investigators had insufficient evidence to prove he was the victim of a homicide. Then in January 2020, Charles Bussard contacted police and allegedly admitted to the shooting.

"You robbed me and all of the family from knowing the truth for five years," said Fran Fraser, Byron Bussard's mother and Charles Bussard's grandmother.

Fraser testified during the sentencing hearing, describing how she was affected by the act of her grandson to take her son's life. She said the five years where the murder was covered up were five years she and the rest of the family couldn't lay Byron to rest or grieve.

Fraser described feeling torn, that though she still loves Bussard, she didn't believe she could be part of his life any longer.

"There's a part of me that wants to rage at you for your actions, and there's a part of me that wants to console you, for I know you are about to experience a difficult future," Fraser said, adding she can no longer be the person who used to help take care of him. "Today I am choosing to protect my own heart."

Byron Bussard's daughter, Destiny Waldron, struggled with understanding the anger that grew in Charles until it led to the shooting. Byron had stayed at the home to help look after Charles, but Charles allegedly came to resent his uncle's approach.

"It's really sad that David just felt like he was just being a big nag and a bully, when all he wanted to do was to help David live his life like a normal person," Waldron said. "I know my dad had a short temper and stuff, but his intentions were good and just wanted to help him."

Waldron also described how she had to drop out of college after her father disappeared, and how the loss has affected her relationships with family members.

"I shouldn't be afraid, especially of another family member who's supposed to be there for you," Waldron said. "It really shattered my reality of how family dynamics are supposed to work."

Charles Bussard spoke during the hearing, which didn't seem to include an actual apology.

"If Byron had never lived with me, and I would've been able to live on my own ... I would've never had any rage or hate toward Byron," Bussard said.

He also stated if he hadn't come forward in the first place, he wouldn't now be facing a murder conviction and sentence. Bussard then punctuated his remarks by directing a strong curse word at the judge.

Weighing the elements of the case, Judge Christofeno pointed out Bussard woke his uncle up to shoot him, burned the remains and covered up the murder.

"You showed a complete and utter disrespect for the sanctity of Uncle Byron Bussard's body after you murdered him," Christofeno said.

He also noted Bussard lied to the jury when he testified in his defense at trial.

Christofeno sentenced Bussard to 55 years in prison for the murder, and then enhanced the term by eight years due to aggravating circumstances, leading to the total of 63 years.

Bussard said he intends to appeal the conviction.

MURDER CASE

Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court.

Among them, an Elkhart woman facing a murder charge in an upcoming trial next month learned the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office now intends to push for a longer sentence if she's convicted.

Iman Gregory, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Ishmael Porter, 25, during an argument at a house in the 300 block of Sherman Street in Elkhart in May 2019. Her trial is currently scheduled to begin Oct. 18.

During a hearing Thursday, Judge Christofeno noted the prosecutor's office filed paperwork last week, requesting to amend the charging information in the case with an intent to seek an enhancement of Gregory's sentence, if she's convicted, because a firearm was used in the situation.

Gregory's attorney, Vincent Campiti, disapproved of the amendment as he pointed out it was filed about a month before trial. He asked why the prosecutor's office didn't file the intent earlier on in the case.

Christofeno decided to allow the amendment, which could add an extra five to 20 years on top of any sentence from a murder conviction.

The judge also kept the trial date in place.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316.