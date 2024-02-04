Nearly 70,000 Sacramento residents without power amid atmospheric river storm

(FOX40.COM) — Several thousand Sacramento residents are experiencing a power outage, according to Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD). The outage comes as an atmospheric river storm hits Northern California.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, 68,328 residents don’t have electricity. The areas affected include residents near Arden Way, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Courtland, Downtown Sacramento, Florin Road, Folsom, North Sacramento, Orangevale, Rancho Cordova, West Sacramento, Wilton/Herald.

An estimated time of power restoration has not been announced.

Additional information will be provided as details become available.

