Nearly 7,400 without power amid strong storms, tornado reports
Feb. 28—Thousands are without power early this morning after strong thunderstorms across the region with possible tornadoes touching down in Riverside and Clark County.
Nearly 7,400 people were without service as 9:20 a.m., with the majority of outages in Clark and Montgomery counties. As of 9:21 a.m., there were 2,454 Ohio Edison customers without service in Clark County.
Earlier, Montgomery County had more than 5,400 as of 5:20 a.m. However, by 7:05 a.m., the number of Montgomery County customers without power was down to about 3,300, according to AES Ohio's online outage map.
As of 9:05 a.m., AES Ohio had 4,953 total customers without power.
The company reminded people to never touch downed power lines. People can report outages and downed power lines at aes-ohio.com/outage or by calling 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243).
Following are outages reported as of 7:05 a.m. by AES Ohio and Ohio Edison:
Clark County: 2,456
Greene County: 527
Miami County: 1,095
Montgomery County 3,316
Preble County: 4