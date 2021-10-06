Nearly $700M lottery ticket sold at CA supermarket

After 40 drawings without a big Powerball winner, a single ticket sold in Morro Bay, California matched all six numbers and was the lucky winner of the nearly $700 million jackpot prize, the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history. (Oct. 5)

