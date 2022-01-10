Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DASHA LITVINOVA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the events of last week as a “terrorist aggression" against the country and dismissed reports of the authorities fighting peaceful demonstrators as “disinformation.”

Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry reported that a total of 7,939 people have been detained across the country. The National Security Committee, Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terrorism agency, said Monday that the situation in the country has “stabilized and is under control.”

The authorities have declared Monday a day of mourning for dozens of victims of the unprecedentedly violent unrest. The country’s Health Ministry said Sunday that 164 people, including three children, were killed in the unrest.

The demonstrations began on Jan. 2 over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, apparently reflecting wider discontent with the authoritarian government.

In a concession, the government announced a 180-day price cap on vehicle fuel and a moratorium on utility rate increases. As the unrest mounted, the ministerial cabinet resigned and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev replaced Nursultan Nazarbayev, former longtime leader of Kazakhstan, as head of the National Security Council.

One of the main slogans of the past week's protests, “Old man out,” was a reference to Nazarbayev, who served as president from Kazakhstan’s independence until he resigned in 2019 and anointed Tokayev as his successor. Nazarbayev had retained substantial power at the helm of the National Security Council.

Despite the concessions, the protests turned extremely violent for several days, with government buildings set ablaze and dozens of people killed. In Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, the protesters stormed and briefly seized the airport. For several days, sporadic gunfire was reported in the city streets.

The authorities declared a state of emergency over the unrest, and Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six former Soviet states. The group has authorized sending about 2,500 mostly Russian troops to Kazakhstan as peacekeepers.

Tokayev has said the demonstrations were instigated by “terrorists” with foreign backing, although the protests have shown no obvious leaders or organization. On Friday, he said he ordered police and the military to shoot to kill “terrorists” involved in the violence.

In a statement on Monday morning, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said that peaceful protests throughout the country “were hijacked by terrorist, extremist and criminal groups.”

“According to preliminary data, the attackers include individuals who have military combat zone experience in the ranks of radical Islamist groups. Currently, the law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Kazakhstan are confronting terrorists, not ‘peaceful protesters' as some foreign media misrepresent it,” the statement said.

Speaking at an extraordinary virtual summit of CSTO on Monday, Tokayev promised to reveal to the world “additional evidence" of a “terrorist aggression” against Kazakhstan. He stressed that the demands of peaceful protesters have been “heard and met by the state,” and the unrest that followed involved “groups of armed militants” whose goal was to overthrow the government.

Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed his sentiment and called the unrest “an attack on the country” and “an act of aggression" masterminded from abroad.

“We understand that the events in Kazakhstan are not the first and not the last attempt at interfering in the internal affairs of our states from the outside,” Putin said at the summit.

The Kazakh president added that “constitutional order” in the country has been restored, and the “large-scale anti-terrorist operation" in the country will soon wrap up, along with the CSTO mission.

The National Security Committee said Monday that “hotspots of terrorist threats” in the country have been “neutralized.” The committee also told Russia's Interfax news agency that the authorities released well-known Kyrgyz musician Vikram Ruzakhunov, whose arrest over his alleged participation in the unrest sparked outrage in neighboring Kyrgyzstan.

Ruzakhunov was shown in a video on Kazakh television saying that he had flown to the country to take part in protests and was promised $200. In the video, apparently taken in police custody, Ruzakhunov’s face was bruised and he had a large cut on his forehead.

Kyrygzstan's Foreign Ministry has demanded Ruzakhunov's release, and the country's authorities on Monday sought to open a probe on charges of torture.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kazakhstan says 164 killed in last week's protests

    Kazakhstan authorities said Sunday that 164 people, including a 4-year-old girl, were killed in a week of protests that marked the worst unrest since the former Soviet republic gained independence 30 years ago. The office of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said order has been restored in the Central Asian country and that the government has regained control of all buildings that were taken over by the protesters. Sporadic gunfire was heard Sunday in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, according to the Russian TV station Mir-24, but it was unclear whether those were warning shots by law enforcement.

  • Government says situation in Kazakhstan has 'stabilized'

    Government says situation in Kazakhstan has 'stabilized'

  • Kazakhs count cost of living as largest city reels from violence

    Before clashes between security forces and government opponents left dozens dead and rendered parts of Kazakhstan's largest city almost unrecognisable, citizens in the west of the oil-rich country were staging their own protest against a sudden New Year fuel hike.

  • Yes, Tina Turner Actually Did Do Angela Bassett’s Makeup for ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’

    Bassett's portrayal of the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll earned her an Oscar nomination

  • Kazakhstan says 164 were killed in a week of bloody protests only quelled after the threat to shoot demonstrators on sight and the arrival of Russian troops

    Protests in the Central Asian country began with fuel prices, and then became an uprising against the regime of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

  • How Putin's Russia could help China and India get along

    Russia's role in mediating between China and India should not be overlooked, a leading Chinese scholar on regional geopolitics has said, weeks after the Russian and Indian leaders greeted each other with a bear hug. Hu Shisheng, a top expert on China-India relations, also predicted "a more stable border" between the two Asian powers this year, although stand-offs along their disputed border, now one of the biggest flashpoints in the region, were likely to continue. Indian and Chinese troops exch

  • Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan

    Pope Francis called on Sunday for dialogue and justice to put an end to violent unrest in Kazakhstan, adding he was saddened by news about deaths occurred in the country. "I have learned with sorrow that there have been victims during the protests that have broken out in recent days in Kazakhstan," the pope told hundreds of people in St. Peter's Square for his noon blessing and address. Kazakhstan authorities said on Sunday they had stabilised the situation across the country after the deadliest outbreak of violence in 30 years of independence, and troops from a Russian-led military alliance were guarding "strategic facilities".

  • Sudan protest group rejects UN offer for talks with military

    A leading Sudanese protest group on Sunday rejected a United Nations initiative to hold talks with the military aimed at restoring the country’s democratic transition following an October coup. At least one demonstrator, meanwhile, was killed when security forces violently broke up anti-coup protests in the capital, activists said. The move is a blow to international efforts seeking an end to Sudan's political deadlock, and suggest that relentless street protests are likely to continue.

  • Pope: Dialogue, justice needed to end unrest in Kazakhstan

    Pope Francis recommended dialogue and justice in his call on Sunday to end violence in Kazakhstan, where dozens of people were killed last week, Reuters reported. In his Sunday address at St. Peters Square, Pope Francis said he will pray for the families involved in the current crisis."I have learned with sorrow that there have been victims during the protests that have broken out in recent days in Kazakhstan," Pope Francis said. "I pray for...

  • 200 FDNY Firefighters Respond to Bronx Fire, 'Numerous Fatalities' Reported

    Officials said at least 19 people were killed and 61 injured after a major fire tore through a residential building in The Bronx on Sunday, January 9.FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro said the fire started in a duplex unit in the building, he expected “numerous fatalities,” and found victims on every floor of the 19-story building, most from smoke inhalation.In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Adams said, “This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York.”Video taken by firefighter Eddie Brown shows the scene from the ground on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights. The FDNY estimated 200 firefighters responded to the scene. Credit: Eddie Brown via Storyful

  • Explainer: From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan

    Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of the country's main city on Friday, a day after Russian paratroopers arrived to help quash the uprising. Here is a snapshot of Kazakhstan, its economy and political system. Kazakhstan, located between Russia and China and also sharing borders with three other ex-Soviet republics, is the largest economy in Central Asia, with rich hydrocarbon and metal deposits.

  • Here's why the unrest in Kazakhstan is wreaking havoc on crypto and commodity markets

    Bitcoin mining is largely dependent on internet access, so when Kazakhstan shut it down, a large swathe of the bitcoin network went offline.

  • AOC tests positive for COVID-19

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home.

  • Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine

    With the fate of Ukraine and potentially broader post-Cold War European stability at stake, the United States and Russia are holding critical strategic talks that could shape the future of not only their relationship but the relationship between the U.S. and its NATO allies.

  • St. Cloud-based Minnesota National Guard aviators return to Minnesota from deployment

    St. Cloud-based Minnesota National Guard aviators are returning to Minnesota Saturday from deployment to Kuwait and Iraq, according to Minnesota National Guard press release.

  • More Dole, Aldi, Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B brand salads recalled on listeria concerns

    Bagged salads from two more facilities recalled

  • Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares playoff excitement on Instagram Live

    Check out this video of Mike Tomlin cutting loose with his team after the win.

  • Kazakh president steps up purge of security agency after mass unrest

    Kazakhstan's president fired two more top security officials on Sunday after the worst unrest in three decades of post-Soviet independence and authorities said the situation was stabilising, with Russian-led troops guarding key facilities. The sacked officials were deputies to former intelligence chief Karim Massimov, who was arrested on suspicion of treason after violent protests swept the oil- and uranium-producing Central Asian republic that borders Russia and China. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued shoot-to-kill orders to end unrest he has blamed on bandits and terrorists.

  • A Big impact: What Ben Roethlisberger means to young quarterbacks in the Beaver Valley

    From his scrambling abilities to his strong will to win, see how Ben Roethlisberger has influenced a generation of young quarterbacks who grew up watching him play.

  • Meta leases up all office space in Austin's tallest tower in historic deal

    Months of speculation have come to an end as California-based Meta Platforms Inc. — the parent company of Facebook — recently leased the entire commercial half of Sixth and Guadalupe, the 66-story high-rise under construction downtown that will be Austin's tallest building when finished. The social media company has also pledged hundreds more jobs in the Texas capital.