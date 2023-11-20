Nearly 8.8 million vehicles expected to use Illinois tollway this Thanksgiving
Nearly 8.8 million vehicles expected to use Illinois tollway this Thanksgiving
Nearly 8.8 million vehicles expected to use Illinois tollway this Thanksgiving
A record number of Americans are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year. And believe it or not, some holiday travelers will have fully cooked turkeys in their luggage.
Forget Thanksgiving movies, TV is where Turkey Day truly shines.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
President Biden kicked off the unofficial start of the holiday season on Monday by pardoning two lucky turkeys, Liberty and Bell, from being served on the White House Thanksgiving table this week. Here's what happens next for the gobblers.
For meat, beverages, baking and more, this digital doodad has 60,000 sizzling reviews — and it's nearly 50% off.
Find great savings on a brand-new console, new games, and so much more.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fines Toyota $60 million for a scheme that prevented customers canceling pricy products that increased payments.
Sales on Rockland, Delsey, Away, Longchamp, Adidas and more have touched down — and we're flying high from the savings.
Kate Glavan says she "felt like Bambi on ice" the first time she ran high.
Sephora even made an "After Advent Calendar" to keep the party going all December.
TikTokers are finding a viral character on the app extremely relatable to their corporate jobs. The post Who is ‘Corporate Erin,’ the satirical and relatable Gen Z employee? appeared first on In The Know.
According to this year's Google Holiday 100 list, it's the top-trending interior decor item and makes an A+ gift.
Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.
Sore muscles? You knead this, according to more than 12,000 fans.
As part of the same deal, Spotify paid Google just four percent commission if users signed up for the service through Google, far less than most other apps which typically pay 15 percent for subscriptions through the Google Play Store.
Rewards credit cards are a great way to get a return on the money you’re already spending. Here's how to find the best rewards credit card for you.
Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe has taken on another role within the publicly traded EV maker as chief product officer Nick Kalayjian moves out of the job and eventually into an advisory position, according to a regulatory filing and internal emails viewed by TechCrunch. Scaringe will now be responsible for all product development — a critical position at a company working on a next-generation platform that is supposed to deliver more affordable EVs and help catapult Rivian into the mass market. Kalayjian will move to the role of executive vice president of vehicle engineering and propulsion and will continue to report to the CEO.
An estimated 100 million people watched Nicholas Meyer's apocalyptic TV movie when it premiered in 1983.
For a lot of companies, Scope 3 emissions make up the bulk of their carbon footprint, but are time-consuming and expensive for them to track. The Sydney-based startup helps companies measure carbon emissions, identify hotspots in their supply chains and strategize how to hit net-zero targets. Avarni announced today it has raised $2.5 million AUD (about $1.64 million USD) in an extension round from returning investor Main Sequence and new backers Sprint Ventures and AfterWork Ventures.
Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is developing plans to use the federal government to punish his political opponents if he wins a second term next year, and critics — including some prominent Republicans, even some staffers from his first term — say these plans would imperil American democracy.