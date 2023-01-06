Nearly 8 years after double homicide near Boynton, teen 'lookout' finally sentenced

WEST PALM BEACH ― A man who as a juvenile in 2015 was accused of acting as a lookout in the fatal shootings of two men near Boynton Beach has received a sentence of five years of probation in the incident.

Reed Albertson pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in the deaths of 23-year-old Ricky Miner and Miner's cousin, 21-year-old Andrew Laudano, during a hearing before Circuit Judge Laura Johnson. The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office decided to not pursue two counts of first-degree murder.

Judge Johnson ordered that additional records related to the sentencing be sealed following the Jan. 5 hearing. Citing the seal, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office declined to comment on the case's outcome after the judge's ruling.

Albertson, who is now 24 and who was 17 on the day Miner and Laudano died, was one of three people arrested in the April 7, 2015 case. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said Albertson and Ryan Richards acted as lookouts while Anthony Clark shot and killed Miner and Laudano during a robbery in the Melrose Park neighborhood west of Lyons Road near Hypoluxo Road.

Clark, who was 14 at the time, confessed to pulling the trigger, telling investigators that he and another person used to buy drugs from Laudano and targeted him because they knew he carried large sums of cash.

Investigators said Clark stole $5,000 during the robbery, which was partially spent on a video-game system and expensive sneakers he bought during a shopping spree at the Mall at Wellington Green with friends after he had bragged to them about the killings.

PBSO deputies arrested Clark, now 22, at Palm Beach International Airport on April 15, 2015, as he tried to board a flight to St. Louis. In 2017, he received a 60-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. As part of his plea deal, he will be eligible for parole after serving the mandatory minimum of 25 years, based on revised state laws regarding sentencing for juvenile offenders.

Richards, now 28, was sentenced to five years in 2021 after he pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact. Richards was released from state prison in December on an immigration detainer, Florida Department of Corrections records show.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Teen 'lookout' finally sentenced nearly 8 years after double homicide