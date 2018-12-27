Nearly 80% of Americans Overlook This Crucial Factor When Planning Their Retirement, Survey Finds

The West Coast is the most ideal place to retire, found a recent GOBankingRates survey.

However, many Americans aren’t thinking about saving money and cutting costs when choosing a place to retire, the survey also revealed.

To set themselves up for success, it’s recommended that retirees avoid places where seniors are struggling financially.

Nearly everyone looks forward to retirement. No more alarm clocks. No more stressful days at the office. When you hit your golden years, you’ll have time to spend doing whatever you want, whether it’s playing golf, traveling or just spoiling the grandkids. But, have you thought about where you’ll live in retirement?

In a recent survey, GOBankingRates asked over 500 Americans who are planning to move in retirement what they look for when deciding to relocate — their responses might surprise you.

Only 1 in 5 Americans Want to Move in Retirement Primarily to Save Money

The primary reasons people said they want to move in retirement were to have a change of scenery, enjoy better weather and be closer to family. Seventy-eight percent of respondents gave one of these reasons for relocating. A change of scenery and better climate were each named by 28 percent of respondents, whereas 22 percent would relocate to be closer to family.

Surprisingly, just 22 percent said their primary reason for moving was to save money on housing and taxes. Fourteen percent said they would move to save on housing costs, and 8 percent said they wanted to benefit from lower taxes.

Age Insights: Seniors 65 and Over More Concerned About Saving Money When Relocating

Those in the 65-and-older age group were the most likely to want to move to save money, with 35 percent of those respondents giving this as their reason for moving.

Question: Of the following, which is the primary reason you’re considering relocating in retirement? Be Closer to Family Benefit From Lower Taxes Change of Scenery Live in a Better Climate and/or Warmer Weather Save Money on Housing Costs Ages 18-24 24% 7% 34% 24% 10% Ages 25-34 15% 5% 32% 34% 14% Ages 35-44 13% 8% 31% 33% 15% Ages 45-54 17% 8% 21% 37% 17% Ages 55-64 25% 9% 25% 26% 15% Ages 65 and older 32% 11% 14% 19% 24%

Those aged 18 to 24 were the least likely to provide this response, with just 17 percent saying they would relocate to save money on housing costs. The respondents’ ages were positively correlated with the percentage of people who chose costs as their reason to relocate. Women and men named costs as their primary reason at nearly the same rate, at 21 and 23 percent, respectively.

It’s no wonder that older adults consider moving as a way to save money in retirement. Recent GOBankingRates research indicates that 21 percent of current retirees think that affording a high cost of living is the toughest financial hurdle in retirement.

The 8 percent of people who said they wanted to move due to high taxes might want to consider relocating to Alaska, Wyoming or Delaware, according to research that identifies the most tax-friendly states for retirees. Stay away from Nebraska, which has the highest taxes for retirees.

The West Coast Is the Best Coast for Retirement — or Is It?

When asked, “Which area of the country sounds most appealing for retirement?” 22 percent of respondents said the West Coast. The Southeast was preferred by 18 percent of respondents, the East Coast by 17 percent, and the Southwest and Midwest by 13 and 11 percent, respectively. Nineteen percent said they’d prefer to retire “anywhere in another country.”

More women than men would like to go west, with 24 percent of women saying they’d like to relocate to the West Coast for their golden years, compared to 19 percent of men.