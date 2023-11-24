Nearly 80 years later, remains of Richmond World War II hero identified

RICHMOND, Ind. — Nearly eight decades later, the remains of a Richmond soldier killed fighting in World War II have been identified.

Gene F. Walker, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, was killed on Nov. 24, 1944, during a battle with German forces in western Germany.

Gene Walker

According to a release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), a Sherman tank that Walker was a commander of was struck by a a German anti-tank round, which set the tank on fire and is believed to have killed Walker instantly.

Other crew members were able to flee from the burning tank, but heavy fighting in the area prevented those soldiers from removing Walker.

The War Department issued a presumptive finding of death in April 1945, according to the release.

Further efforts to find Walker's remains after the war, including interviews with residents in the area where he was believed to have been killed, were unsuccessful.

More recently, a historian with the DPAA studying unresolved American military deaths in that area determined an unidentified body had been recovered from a burned-out tank there in December 1944.

Those remains — buried in the Henri-Chapelle U.S. Military Cemetery in Belgium — were disinterred in 2021 and sent to the DPAA laboratory for analysis, the release said.

It said scientists used "anthropological analysis," along with "circumstantial evidence" and DNA results to conclude the remains were those of Walker.

Walker's name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, along with those of other World War II military personnel still missing.

"A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for," the release said.

Walker, born in Rushville in 1917, was a 1935 graduate of Richmond High School and attended Earlham College.

He was working at Automotive Gear Works in Richmond at the time he entered the Army.

His survivors included his mother, Richmond resident Adeline Walker Henley, a local hairdresser who died in 1982, and his widow, the former Mary Alice Smyser, whose second husband was also a Army veteran of World War II. She died in Richmond in 2005.

Gene Walker had one child, a daughter, Anne, born after her father had departed for his military service.

Anne Walker was also raised in Richmond. Newspaper articles indicate she married, moved to California and became the mother of two daughters.

The DPAA release indicated Gene Walker will be buried in San Diego, where his family members now reside, in early 2024.

