Nearly 800 emergency calls recorded in 3.5 years at this Columbus motel, police data shows

From Jan. 1, 2020 to early July of this year, Columbus Police have responded to nearly 800 emergency calls from the Motel 6 in south Columbus.

Separated from a mobile home park by a chain-link fence and from a series of strip clubs and adult video stores by Victory Drive, the low-budget motel is a nexus of violence and crime, based on data provided to the Ledger-Enquirer by the Columbus Police Department via an open records request.

The calls vary widely: largely domestic disputes, with thefts, burglaries, auto thefts and shootings making up smaller percentages. In 2020, police responded to 236 calls; 243 in 2021, 209 last year and, through early July in this year, 106.

Two incidents in 2023 stick out: shootings that killed four people and injured one other.

The homicides

The Motel 6 at 3050 Victory Drive in Columbus, Georgia.

The evening of Feb. 18, Michael Carter Jr., 19, and his parents Michael Carter Sr., 54, and Tonya Carter, 50, were shot inside their motel room.

The father and son died at the scene. Tonya died a few weeks later in the ICU at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

An unidentified victim was also wounded in the shooting.

Jerimiah Walker was captured in Tennessee and extradited to Columbus to stand trial on charges of murdering the Carters. CPD detectives told a Recorder’s Court judge during Walker’s hearing that video surveillance showed a fight between Walker and Carter Jr. before the shooting.

In early July, the Motel 6 was the site of another fatal evening shooting. James N. Mitchell, 46, was shot multiple times and died at a local hospital.

Jaboree Boone-Scott, 19, was later arrested and charged with killing Mitchell.

Violent area

The Carousel Lounge is located at 3003 Victory Drive in Columbus, Georgia.

The violent killings are not unique for the area.

On June 5, 2020, Samuel London, 40, was killed outside of the Foxy Lady Lounge when he confronted men breaking into his car in the wee hours of the morning. Four months later, Jaquill Ledon Banks, 29 of Phenix City, was shot multiple times leaving the nightclub at about 2:30 p.m.

Logan Galloway works in the area at APZ Rentals, a party equipment rental store. He recounted times he and coworkers have had to duck behind a desk to protect themselves from flying bullets.

He said he’s stayed at motels in the area, which made him feel “uneasy.”

“It’s kinda like going into a dive bar where it’s just dangerous,” he said. “Hearing stories of people’s doors getting kicked in, shots fired. You just don’t really know who you’re dealing with.”

District Attorney Stacey Jackson, right, and public defender Payton Vernon, second from left, take notes from the testimony of Sgt. Donna Baker of the Columbus Police Department Monday morning during a hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court for Jerimiah Walker, center. 05/01/2023

Response

The motel’s franchise owner did not comment on the story.

A statement from Motel 6’s corporate office reads “nothing is more important” to the motel than the safety of its customers, employees and the community.

“We hold ourselves and our franchisees to the highest standards of safety and are committed to being a partner to local law enforcement and helping address community violence in any way we can,” the statement read.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson told the L-E that the city has used its nuisance ordinance to close troublesome businesses in the past, but that law enforcement haven’t asked for that.

“The challenge with that is almost exactly half of the calls during that time period were domestic,” he said. “Those you just, you can’t stop even if you have three or four police in the lobby of the hotel. Our police and our sheriff do a pretty good job of trying to get out there and cover the areas, particularly the areas where they’ve got a lot of activity.”