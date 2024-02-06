Nearly 90 cars seized from sideshow in Stockton

Feb. 6—Dozens of people will face criminal charges stemming from a Stockton sideshow that took place in Stockton over the weekend.

On Feb. 3, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Sideshow Task Force, along with a handful of other law enforcement agencies, conducted an operation related to intel acquired that a sideshow event was going to occur somewhere in the city, reports state.

Members of the task force were able to infiltrate the group planning to put the sideshow on, and learned the event was going to be held in the area of Country Club Boulevard and Pershing Avenue, reports state.

The task force observed several hundred people and vehicles block the roadway, and a red truck began driving recklessly in the intersection. The task force quickly contained the intersection and stabilized the scene, reports state. More than 150 individuals were detained, identified, processed and released, pending filing of criminal charges with the San Joaquin County District Attorney.

All the vehicles on scene, 88, including those used to block intersection, were seized to be held for an undetermined amount of time while this case is being investigated.

Several of the vehicles were found to contain controlled substances and loaded illegal firearms.

Three individuals were booked at the San Joaquin County Jail for charges that include resisting arrest and fleeing in vehicles.

One subject was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he struck a law enforcement vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Another officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle but sustained only minor injury, reports state.

Officers from the Lodi. Stockton, Sacramento and Manteca police departments assisted in the operation, as well as the California Highway Patrol, Delta Regional Auto Theft Team and District Attorney investigators.