Nearly 90 vehicles towed at massive Stockton sideshow
Nearly 90 vehicles were towed and 150 people detained by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office during a massive sideshow bust in Stockton.
Ex-Tesla and Ford Advanced EV development boss Alan Clarke is leading a Ford skunkworks project to develop a low-cost electric vehicle, TechCrunch has learned. Ford CEO Jim Farley made a brief reference Tuesday during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call that a "skunkworks" team had been created to create a "low-cost" EV platform. TechCrunch has since confirmed that Clarke is leading the skunkworks project, which is about two years old and based in Irvine, California.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Do social media algorithms reflect societal biases?
It takes about six tries before people typically stop smoking because nicotine is highly addictive. But certain strategies can help.
Charles McDonald is on site in Las Vegas at radio row and joined by Le Betard Show contributor Jessica Smetana to discuss the pandemonium around Vegas in preparation for the Super Bowl. The duo start with a little Formula 1 talk, as Jessica tries to put in NFL terms Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next season. The duo also go back and forth on their Vegas experience so far and what it's like to have a Super Bowl in Sin City. The Washington Commanders have been all over the news for various reasons over the past week, including hiring OC Kliff Kingsbury. The duo discuss that fit with new head coach Dan Quinn, the Ben Johnson revenge tour, whether or not we already distrust the new ownership in Washington and more. Charles and Jessica also hit on their favorite teams, as Jessica enlightens us on what the Las Vegas Raiders are getting in new OC Luke Getsy, and Charles gives insight on the Pittsburgh Steelers getting Arthur Smith. Later, Charles asks an question he's been pondering: is Kyle Shanahan following Andy Reid's career arc? He is currently known for being consistently good but unable to get over the hump and win the big one, just like Andy Reid when he first started. This brings up, once again, the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. The two hosts continue their Super Bowl analysis, including predicting the winner, before finishing off the show by guessing who the surprise guest at the Super Bowl halftime show will be alongside Usher.
The House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected an effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of border security.
Minter announced his departure on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Outstanding credit card balances reached $1.13 trillion at the end of 2023. Delinquencies ballooned too.
A new deal on the Amazon Echo Show 8 has brought the 8-inch smart display down to $90, which matches its lowest price to date.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman offered a surprising take on the A's planned move to her city as the sports world descends on Las Vegas.
FF7 Rebirth includes an addictive card game, new party dynamics, and space to roam. But what is the fate of characters doomed to die?
Not to burst Chiefs fans' bubbles, but Madden has been wrong the last three years when it comes to Super Bowl predictions.
If you’re wondering about state minimum car insurance requirements, here’s a look at which coverage types are required by law in each state.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.
A major piece of Apple’s content strategy is the ability to run iPadOS apps on the headset. It’s similar to the approach the company has taken to building out the Mac App Store, which draws from both iOS and iPadOS apps.
They take minutes to install and help eliminate annoying dead zones.
Disney's ESPN will team up with Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox to launch a new sports streaming service, set to debut sometime this fall.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by former NBA assistant coach Steve Jones Jr. to talk about which contending teams need to add another player before Thursday’s trade deadline?
This No. 1 bestselling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
Palantir stock is surging on AI dreams even as Wall Street is concerned shares may be overvalued.